The arbitrary govt deadline that's going against good local decision making

Raised crossings are proposed at three sites around New Plymouth as part of an upgrade to make walking and cycling a safer proposition in the city.

Neil Holdom is the mayor of New Plymouth.

OPINION: The currently proposed range of new cycle lanes and shared pathways connecting New Plymouth suburbs, schools and the central business district provide a case study in all that is wrong with the relationship between central and local government.

On the face of it we should all bow to the decision makers in the Beehive who stumped up with $350 million for cycle and pedestrian friendly investments across the nation and then called for expressions of interest from councils.

Keen to claw back as much of the tax we feed into Wellington as possible, New Plymouth District Council applied for and was granted $17m. The good news was announced in February 2023 but there was catch.

All $17m must be spent by 30 June 2024.

When this proposal was floated in the Beehive the Government was grappling with the highest inflation in a generation and Treasury advised against the June 2024 deadline.

The spending would clearly be inflationary given the already stretched capacity in road contracting following the Covid stimulus spending, not to mention the issues around cost vs benefits of the initiative.

But Treasury was ignored. The funds announced and the deadline set.

When advised of our 'windfall' allocation I immediately asked if the funds could be applied to the Bell Block to Waitara walkway linking our two largest population centres with a safe, viable cycling and walking alternative to SH3 and the one project the vast majority of our community wants to happen and quickly. The answer, no. Doesn't qualify.

Having followed the Island Bay cycleway debacle in Wellington and the more recent but similarly disastrous Tim Tam highway in Auckland (ripped out after less than a year following multiple accidents) it was clear that in gifting NPDC the funds the Beehive was also handing Council a highly controversial and complicated project.

Former Minister of Transport Michael Wood's deadline simply cranked up the pressure by reducing the time available to plan, consult, modify proposals and make final decisions.

In short, Government's arbitrary deadline has meant NPDC is under the pump on projects that have the potential to materially change the way these transport corridors operate in perpetuity. While Wellington receives accolades our team are being abused both online and in person by aggrieved members of our community and this was all entirely foreseeable and foreseen.

An engineer I once worked with who I hugely respect made the following comment to me when I pushed him to meet a regulatory deadline.

“The plans we make now will determine the quality of infrastructure people have access to for the next 100 years and I'd rather miss your deadline and get the details right.”

While I may have been frustrated by his response it was hard to argue against his logic.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff New Plymouth mayor Neil Holdom says the funding deadline comprises his council’s ability to work through all the issues required to produce quality infrastructure.

Right now our people are fronting consultation in our community with the knowledge that this council likes to do consultation well.

Our team are also aware council has thrown out similar projects because they didn't strike the right balance between the views of our community and the requirements of Waka Kotahi and central government.

There is also an underlying concern about some of the experimental design elements being proposed by the emerging generation of transport engineers who seem willing to significantly compromise network capacity and efficiency with the goal of improving the safety and uptake of cycling as a transport alternative.

So let's be absolutely clear.

There is a possibility that some or all of this work could be materially changed or abandoned because the deadline imposed by Wellington has compromised the ability of our amazing people to work through the issues to the level of detail required to produce the kind of high quality outcome our community expects and deserves for the infrastructure that will serve us all for decades to come.

And what would be the cost of granting us another 6 to 12 months to slow down and really refine our plans to take stock of the views of our people and test alternatives?

I wrote to the Minister of Transport in March 2023 and asked that very question. Highlighting concerns about inflation and quality and seeking an extension. I received a response that the Minister was thinking about it. Then he resigned. The new Minister has unfortunately not been available to discuss the matter.

As a former Minister once told me: Wellington calls the shots and councils do as they are told.

While it has taken Waka Kotahi five years to even start building a single roundabout at Waitara following the political announcement, NPDC is expected to complete close to 10km of cycleways and shared pathways in just 16 months.

What a wonderful way to invest public funds into infrastructure.

I would like to think New Zealand could do better. I would like to think the new Transport Minister would allow us some additional time to consider the views of our people and deliver a higher quality result.

Imagine how much more efficiently the funds we invest into our public assets would be spent if central and local government collaborated to create a national blueprint for transport, energy, economy and emissions.

The sad truth of the matter is that if governments of the day could get over their short term needs for publicity, the politicians would discover that with more efficient and predictable processes there would be more ribbons to cut more often, regardless of who was in power, and in the meantime, all New Zealanders would be better off and our tax dollars would go further.