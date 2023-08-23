Coming back home to Taranaki and a real life audience

Taranaki actor Trae Te Wiki is to perform in Half of the Sky at TSB Showplace on August 30.

Taranaki actor Trae Te Wiki is rapt to be finally stepping on stage before a real-life audience to perform in Half of the Sky.

The play, written by Lennie James (Morgan Jones in The Walking Dead), is on at the TSB Showplace on August 30 with a school matinée the next day, and Te Wiki is one of the five cast members.

“There’s nothing like live theatre,” says the 30-year-old, who was born in Hāwera.

But her journey to play Rika in the Massive Theatre Company show was initially hampered by the Covid pandemic and the 100-day lockdown in Auckland.

In 2021, she had been picked by director Sam Scott to play the youngest of three sisters in the poignant but funny work about whānau, love and relationships, and was excited about her new role.

As a new cast member, Te Wiki had to be orientated into the characters and relationships in the play, so went on a “sisters” rehearsal weekend with Kura Forrester who plays Nyree, the eldest, and Roimata Fox, also new to the show, who is Ruihi.

Then the Auckland lockdown was announced.

But instead of languishing on the sidelines, Te Wiki, Forrester (Shortland Street, Golden Boy), Fox (The Haka Party Incident, Waru, The Pā Boys), and the two other cast members, Max Palamo (The Sons of Charlie Paora, Super City II), and Pat Tafa (The Haka Party Incident, The Wholehearted, Westside), crossed the digital divide, performing the show on Zoom and then presenting online to the world.

“There was something really nice about performing while we were all over the country in our little homes,” she says.

Te Wiki is enjoying working in the same space as her play mates and embodying her character.

“It does feel like meeting an old friend again,” says the former deputy head girl at Taranaki Diocesan School for Girls (St Mary’s) in Stratford.

“You have these life experiences and pick up where you left off.”

This will be the third time she’s performed in Taranaki since starting her acting career. The first – and her inaugural professional role – was in Anzac Eve at the TSB Showplace during the 2017 Taranaki Arts Festival.

In 2018, she took self-written play Beneath Skin and Bone to Hāwera, which she also produced and starred in.

At the 2018 Wellington Theatre Awards, Te Wiki was named Most Promising Newcomer for writing Beneath Skin and Bone, and her performance in Hine Kihāwai (Taki Rua Productions).

Te Wiki (Ngāti Ruanui, Ngāti Awa, Ngāti Kahungunu and Ngā Puhi), has also become well-known for playing Tippy in the TV comedy-drama series Under the Vines.

And she also played Anahera, a second assistant director in Second Unit: What We Do In The Shadows (2019). “I was playing a human looking after the vampire producers.”

While she would like to explore working on screen, Te Wiki is relishing working with the Tāmaki Makaurau-based theatre company. “Massive feels like a whānau – it’s that sense of coming in and being looked after,” she said.

Half of the Sky will also be playing in Rotorua on September 7 and 8, and in Auckland from September 12 to 16.

The performances are dedicated to Massive Theatre Company kaumatua, Ngāmaru Raerino (Ngāti Awa, Ngāti Rangiwewehi, Ngāti Rangitihi, Ngāti Tūwharetoa), who died in March 2023, age 79.