Taste of Taranaki: A homegrown business ready for the limelight

Andrea and Gerard Rowe amongst the lime trees with pet lambs Shaun and Milo.

A prolific 100-year-old grapefruit tree in their backyard helped a Hāwera couple choose their new orchard venture.

The amount of fruit on the old tree was proof citrus would flourish in their patch, so three years ago, Gerard and Andrea Rowe planted 200 young Tahitian and Sublime lime trees.

As the Fine Lime Company, they are now selling fresh limes and a range of artisan mixes made with their own dried limes and chillies.

Their website goes live in a few days, and the packaging (recycled), branding, and all the other marketing work for the company is nearly completed, using local businesses.

The developing orchard on their 3.2-hectare (8 acre) property has been added to an already full life, with support from Venture Taranaki through its Branching Out project.

Andrea is a planner by profession, and Gerard is a horticulturist and landscaper. Both work from home around caring for their daughters, aged 7 and 8.

Their home, surrounded by a long-established garden, is the Pease family’s original homestead, Rossall, which was built by Gerard’s great-great-grandfather, J.F. Pease, and it's where his own mother, Diana Rowe, grew up.

“Gerard’s grandmother Dora used to host croquet and tennis tournaments here, and she used to have market days,” Andrea says.

The couple feel privileged to be raising their girls there.

“The whole idea of what we’re doing is having this really cool lifestyle with the kids, this work-life-land balance,” she says.

Their family includes a dog, a cat, free ranging chickens, and two pet lambs, Milo and Shaun, who are in training for the school pet day.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Andrea with Jovi the dog and lambs Milo and Shaun.

They originally intended to make a much slower start to selling their orchard produce, but got roped in early by becoming hosts on Tastes and Tales tours in June, she says.

Sharing their limes and story with several van-loads of foodies visiting various artisan local producers whetted their appetites for the new venture.

“We want to have fun with it. Part of the brand story is having a zest for life, and we want to work with people who are fun.”

The orchard is run using organic methods, without sprays.

Wind is their main enemy, although the trees are sheltered by cloth barriers and windbreak trees, and Cyclone Gabrielle knocked about ⅓ of the crop off trees in one block.

They’re experimenting with the best way to keep the grass short around the trees, Gerard says.

He hopes to avoid having to mow each week, but finding the right animals to graze around the trees has been a process of elimination, he says.

“Sheep don’t eat the limes, but they ring bark the trees, big beefies ate the grass, but they also got a taste for the new growth, now we have weaners, they’re just keen on the fresh grass.”

Their fresh limes are already being used by chefs at venues around the region, and Andrea, who is an adventurous cook, has developed a range of products.

Limes aren’t just for tequila or pies, they’re extremely versatile, she said. And when they’ve gone yellow, they’re at their juiciest best.

A dash of lime and salt makes many foods really sing, even plain old boiled eggs, she says.

Without giving away trade secrets, we’re treated to tastings of a range of zesty, spicy and downright delicious products, washed down with citrus cordial (which outside working hours would go beautifully in a G and T).

The couple, who have been well-supported by other local producers, are keen to collaborate in developing products and awareness of what their district has to offer.

“There’s so much happening here, we don’t think South Taranaki gets enough kudos,” Andrea says.