Life story: Gardening and God were focus of Manaia man's life

David Self never made a choice between his love of gardening and his calling as a priest, and he is being remembered for a lifetime of service to both.

Self, 90, who died on August 17, was known as “a priest for the community”, Philip Richardson, the Anglican Bishop of Waikato and Taranaki who led the funeral on Tuesday in Hāwera, said.

During his 52 years as a priest in South Taranaki he led funerals for four generations of some families, and weddings for people that he had christened as babies.

Richardson said Self was “a plantsman in the true sense of that word, he made his living as a nurseryman and found a deep connection with God in the natural world”, and was very well known in South Taranaki.

On the way to the Manaia Cemetery, the funeral cortege stopped at the former St Cuthberts Church, where Self was the last surviving member of the committee that saw it rebuilt.

The church building was sold for $1 to Ngāruahine Iwi in 2021, and is being used to care for the health and wellbeing of people, just as it was originally intended, Ngāruahine Iwi Authority chairperson Hori Manuirirangi said.

“It was beautiful to have him come in, we were able to say our farewells to him. He was the elder, the leader with [the late archdeacon] Chester Borrows, who arranged to give the church over to the iwi.

“It was an excellent opportunity for Ngāruahine to pay their respects to Mr Self and his family. We asked them if they would like to come inside, and they brought him in beside the font.”

Self, who was born in England in 1933, was orphaned the age of 9 during WWII, and when he was 17 he immigrated to New Zealand through the child-migration scheme, his son, Michael Self said.

In 1953, he took a job at the Waimate West Demonstration Farm and moved to Manaia, where he met his wife of 56 years, Mary, a nurse, and they raised three children.

He started Self Nurseries in 1960, running it until he officially retired in 1992, but he continued to grow bedding plants for sale at the weekly Hāwera market.

The last of his seedlings will be sold at Prospero market in Stratford this weekend by one of his granddaughters, Mike, who worked in the nursery for 20 years, said.

His father was innovative in business, pioneering the use of plug trays and punnets, and the first automatic seeding machine in the country.

In a 2014 Stuff story, David Self spoke of his two callings:

“My garden is a little bit like the Anglican Church - full of diversity - and I love them both,” he said.

“I believe I have had the best two vocations in the world as a Christian Anglican priest and as a nurseryman.”