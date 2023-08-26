A New Plymouth garden sanctuary of grass, sculpture and bird

Standing on their blades of glory are Ngā Manu Garden owners Angela and Chris Feron with Poppy, left, and Belle.

A tui whir-wooshes through Angela and Chris Feron’s New Plymouth garden and alights on the limbs of a bare tree, lifts its beak to the sky and warble-chimes.

It’s as if the Ferons have staged the appearance of the white-throated native to show why they’ve named their place Ngā Manu Garden. Fittingly, their street is Manu Cres too.

Also flying is a tall windsock, based on the eight-pole sculpture, Akau Tangi, near the Wellington Airport. Chris wanted more, but Angela said one was enough.

It stands tall, striped and bird-like beside four rocket-shaped conifers called thuja, matching four that had already landed when they bought No 40 Manu Cres in 2002.

“We came from No 74 to here,” Chris says.

Warren Smart/Stuff A tui sits in a magnolia tree, silhouetted against a grey-day sky.

It wasn’t an easy move just up the road because they spent a nomadic year before settling in their family home with son Benjamin (now 22) and Katie (nearly 19).

“It’s just a really, really good solid family home with good open spaces,” Angela says.

“This for me was like a mini MCG, we played so much backyard cricket,” Chris says.

They all took part, had a lot of laughs and one international incident.

Relatives from Scotland were visiting and joined in the backyard cricket. Chris was batting, ready to smash a delivery from father-in-law Dennis Niles, but like Australian Trevor Chappell, he bowled underarm.

“He clean bowled me. I was so embarrassed I threw the bat down and sulked.”

Warren Smart/Stuff Ridges of mondo grass, a clipped corokia hedge and a bed of Philodendron “Xanadu” add form to the front garden beside the office pod

That same lawn is now one of the backyard stars people can enjoy at Ngā Manu during the 36th Centuria Taranaki Garden Festival, on from October 27 to November 5. The spring celebration runs in partnership with the Taranaki Sustainable Backyards Trail, and at the same time as the Taranaki Arts Trail, now in its 10th year.

When the Ferons opened their garden for the first time in 2019, they had built an office pod on the front, so they could work from home running their business, Feron Property Management.

To help with that revamp, they called on the talents of Michael Mansvelt, a designer of landscapes, houses and interiors.

Three distinct “rooms” were formed using corokia hedges, some wooden structures, and large pavers separated by mondo grass.

One room housed the office, another became a screened-off area for the BBQ and clothesline and the third formed a dining area, with 19 Michelia “Gracipes” providing privacy along the road front.

“I call them the Queen Elizabeth II because the day she died is the day they flowered,” Chris says, remembering September 8, 2022.

Warren Smart/Stuff A wax-eye pops in for a pink drink of sugar water beside the ginkgo tree.

But he has nearly killed them.

Chris was spraying the creamy white floribunda rose “Avalanche” and accidentally dosed the michelia behind the arch. “But they came back. I didn’t spray the roses this year.”

Avalanche will hopefully be a show of tumbling snow for the festival, but its prime time is December.

Their former neighbour told the Ferons the rose would never leaf up.

“I had to prove her wrong,” Chris says.

The woman, who lived to 103, is no longer alive.

“I think she would be extraordinarily proud of what we have done.”

A lot has changed in the garden and their lives.

They have sold their property management company and now Angela is a trainee phlebotomist, taking people’s blood, and Chris is a regional housing adviser with the Ministry of Social Development.

Gardening is now a release for Chris.

“It’s my safe space. I’m an active relaxer. When I put my overalls on and my gumboots on I feel like me.”

“You’re like Top Gun,” laughs Angela, who says she loves looking at the garden and birdlife from a swivel chair in the lounge.

“In summer time, my favourite place is in the swing chair outside the lounge having a cup of tea.”

This is a garden for all-round bird watching. Both enjoy observing fantails and waxeyes in curvaceous camellias underplanted with tractor seat ligularia.

Warren Smart/Stuff Ngā Manu Garden is opening for the Centuria Taranaki Garden Festival for the second time.

The winter-flowering trees, originals on the property, are shaped by Michael Mansvelt’s crew.

“They do the heavy lifting.”

Chris needs the help after a bike crash in December 2021. He was going 30kph when he and a car collided on Brooklands Rd, and he hit the windscreen and was then thrown 14 metres.

“I had no broken bones, but lots of tendon damage. Eighteen months down the road it’s coming home to roost… my hips, my back, my ankle.”

That’s why he does the garden edges on his hands and knees.

“I can’t bend over. Every time I come home in the weekend and do the garden, I pay for it the rest of the week.”

He does have help though.

Poppy, a 5-year-old toy poodle, and Belle, a 12-year-old Maltese are not only constant company for the Ferons, inside and out, they enrich the soil.

“They help fertilise the garden,” laughs Angela.

Chris says that getting ready for the 2019 festival he focused on feeding the lawn. “I mowed it high, and it was very lush and green,” says Chris.

Warren Smart/Stuff By the front gate, wood panels by a Whangarei artist tell the story of New Zealand native birdlife, pōhutukawa, the rivers and ocean.

One woman found it especially alluring.

“She said, ‘I love this lawn and I want to take my clothes off and roll around in the nude’. My reaction was ‘where is Angela’?”

Chris was so taken back by the woman’s wish, he said… “nothing. I was very non-committal.”

“She was lovely,” says Angela, who quickly appeared, easing her husband’s discomfort.

While people go ga-ga over the grass, his favourite plant is the highly- scented purple Heliotrope, which is a beacon for bees.

“I’m allergic to bees and I get down on my hands and knees and trim it. I haven’t been stung yet.”

The birds are gentler flying creatures.

Warren Smart Chris Feron and Angela Feron have named their New Plymouth garden Nga Manu Garden, which is in the Centuria Taranaki Garden Festival for the second time in 2023.

As well as swooping in for nectar from the open-faced camellias, the feed from a sugar water station attached to a towering male ginkgo, which is at least 46 years old.

“It’s an absolutely beautiful tree,” Chris says. “We get it trimmed and shaped.”

In summer they place a bench seat beneath its branches, which Angela enjoys sitting on when the weather gets hot. It will be in place for the festival too.

A large green maple also provides dappled shade, and a much shorter Japanese maple adds a splash of deep red.

Nearby, a blue bird bath floats in a sea of white star jasmine and is often a flurry of wet wings.

Behind are six painted poles made from recycled lampposts, placed to add a dash of colour across the lawn from orange clivias.

Warren Smart/Stuff Even a wind-sock looks like a sculpture of big-beaked bird.

A lemon tree by the lounge is called Lola, after a yellow budgie of the same name.

“I loved Lola, and I had a very special relationship with her,” Chris says, explaining she actually belonged to Katie.

One day, when he was outside moving the bird cage, he accidentally dropped it. It was wrecked and the two budgies inside, Lola and a blue one, flew off.

Chris barely slept that night, but in the morning could hear a bird (not the blue one never seen again). “It was Lola. She was away all night, but she wanted to stay with us. It was a very special thing. She survived for years,” he says.

“When she passed away, we buried her and planted a lemon tree (on top of her). She was the same colour as a lemon.”

Even the citrus trees are rooted in bird tales at Ngā Manu Garden.

This story is published as a partnership between the Taranaki Daily News and the arts festival charitable trust TAFT.