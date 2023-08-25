A picture of Taranaki history: The building of St Joseph's Church on Powderham St
St Joseph’s Church under construction on Powderham St, New Plymouth. The fourth Catholic church to be built on the site, it was opened and dedicated on 31 August 1969.
Find this and other historic photographs from NPDC’s Puke Ariki Heritage Collections here:https://collection.pukeariki.com/objects/147562/construction-of-the-catholic-church