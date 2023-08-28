The art of travel unpacked in innovative Stratford exhibition

ABROAD: what's in the suitcase?' curators Justin Jade Morgan and Andrew Black have long dreamed of an art exhibition using suitcases.

A flight of fancy dreamed up by curators Andrew Black and Justin Jade Morgan has turned Stratford’s Percy Thomson Gallery into an airport.

Abroad: What’s in the suitcase? is a travelling exhibition of works by 35 Taranaki artists, using suitcases.

Black gallery walls and the sounds of a busy airport lend an exotic atmosphere to the exhibition, which was launched on August 25.

It will take off for other galleries, yet to be finalised, after its tenure in Stratford ends on September 17.

They intend to add new suitcases by artists from each place it lands, Morgan said.

“It’s the idea of travel, sharing ideas, a community getting together and the notion of new experiences.”

The friends, who both work at Puke Ariki in New Plymouth, have spent months bringing the exhibition together, but the idea was in their minds since the early 2000s, he said.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Blue Zone by Norine Ford looks to be a health-giving destination.

“Myself, Andrew and my wife Katrina had a gallery in Wellington, and we got this idea then, now we have found ourselves all back in Taranaki again, it was a great opportunity to do it.”

They trawled op shops for the suitcases, and sent them out to the artists, who were invited to take part.

The lineup includes emerging, mid-career and established artists, and many have created their suitcases using different mediums to their usual practice.

Some artists have worked inside the cases, others have literally gone outside the box, and there is plenty of wit evident in the works.

Although they knew of other art-in-a-suitcase exhibitions, theirs was the first that had set out to form relationships with the communities it would visit by inviting artists in host areas to contribute.

“Thematically, we always look for something that’s an experience, we don't do static shows, there’s always something with a sense of whimsy, you get more response at that level,” Andrew said.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Packed by Leighton Upson almost glows against the black background.

They’ve had some surprises and have relished opening each package and discovering the suitcases transformed in ways they hadn’t imagined.

The exhibition was made possible by the Percy Thomson Trust being willing to back a travelling show, and with the support of the Stratford Creative Communities Scheme, Andrew said.

A floor talk by Morgan and eight of the artists will be held on September 2.

Gallery director Laura Campbell said it was the first time some of the artists had exhibited at the gallery.

“It’s nice for us to introduce some new names.”