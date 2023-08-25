What's on in Taranaki: August 25 to September 1

The amber and black take on the blue and yellow on Saturday when the Taranaki Bulls host Bay of Plenty at Yarrow Stadium.

Yarrows Taranaki Bulls v Bay of Plenty, Saturday, August 26, Yarrow Stadium, 4:35pm

Curtain raiser 1:45pm: NPOB v Grammar TEC Old Boys U85kg. Secure your place at Yarrow Stadium with the Amber & Black faithful and support the Bulls who are currently top of the table! Adults from $15, Children from $5 (service fees apply)

The Ultimate Drag Show, Saturday, August 26, TSB Showplace, 7:30pm

Featuring a sensational line-up of Wellington's fiercest Drag Queens & Kings. General admission, adults $40, youths & seniors $35 (service fees apply) Recommended for ages 12+

Celtica – A New Era of Irish Heritage, Sunday, August27, TSB Showplace, 7pm

A high octane modern Irish Dance show starring an elite troupe of dancers, including stars of Riverdance and Celtic Illusion, Celtica is the stage event not to be missed. Adults $89.90, seniors & unwaged $84.90, children $79.90, family pass (2 adults, 2 children ) $320.00 (service fees apply)

Lunchtime Concert, Methodist Centre (Whiteley Memorial Church), Wednesday, August 30, 12.15pm

Rob Green will be known to many as pianist, singer, and tin whistle player, with various Irish groups including the Cobblers, Orange and Green and lately Shaskeen Reel. But Rob is also an accomplished classical pianist and next week will be presenting a recital of Chopin’s most popular piano music. Koha appreciated.

Half of the Sky (Massive Theatre Company), Wednesday, August 30, TSB Showplace, 7pm

Half of the Sky is a heart-warming tale of three sisters who journey home for a weekend of birthday celebrations beside their awa. The impressive cast includes Trae Te Wiki, who was born and raised in Taranaki. Tickets from $43.45 (service fees apply)

Piaf: The Legend, Friday, September 1, TSB Showplace, 7pm

International singer Mandy Meadows presents Piaf: The Legend, a celebration of Edith Piaf’s extraordinary life and timeless songs. Tickets from: $59.99 (service fees apply)

