Another $500k to Destination Play from New Zealand Community Trust

An artist's impression of Destination Play in New Plymouth looking toward Port Taranaki. Construction of the facility is due to begin in October 2023.

New Plymouth’s massive all-ages play area development has been granted $500,000 in funding from New Zealand Community Trust.

Coming on top of earlier grants of $100,000 and $400,000 in 2022, the trust has now donated $1 million to the facility.

Late last month Destination Play hit the $5m target it sought to begin construction of the facility at Kawaroa.

Lead by Taranaki Foundation, in partnership with mana whenua of Ngāmotu, Ngāti Te Whiti, New Plymouth District Council and NP Partners, the playground will include water features, challenge and natural features; seating, shelter and an outdoor classroom.

It will also feature a Maramataka that highlights the Māori lunar calendar; a pump track, climbing platforms and swings, toilets and parking.

In a press release, Taranaki Foundation chief executive Josh Hickford said community changing projects like Destination Play would not happen without the level of support received from the likes of NZCT.

The NZCT funding is aligned to the inclusive/accessible design elements, the pump track, warrior course and exercise areas.