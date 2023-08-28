New rock festival for New Plymouth's Bowl of Brooklands

Sublime with Rome’s Eric Wilson and Rome Ramirez will play at Rock The Bowl in New Plymouth on December 29.

A new rock music event featuring local favourites Shapeshifter and Ladyhawke as well as international superstars Sublime with Rome will be held at New Plymouth’s Bowl of Brooklands in December.

The Friday, December 29 Rock The Bowl festival also features Australian bands Ocean Alley, The Grogans and the four brothers of Coterie.

Further line-ups are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Promotor Toby Burrows said the bowl venue at Pukekura Park was a beautiful one to work with.

“And the surf city of Taranaki is the perfect fit for the festival,” he said in a press release.

Sublime with Rome is a collaboration between Sublime’s Eric Wilson and singer and guitarist Rome Ramirez. They chiefly perform songs by Sublime, including international hits Wrong Way, Santeria, Badfish and What I Got.

Drum and bass act Shapeshifter last played at the Bowl in December 2021 and have consistently been one of Aotearoa’s favourite live bands over the last two decades.

Masterton-raised pop singer Ladyhawke has been active in the New Zealand music scene since 2008, her breakthrough single My Delerium remaining her biggest selling song.

Perth-based Coterie are made up of four brothers Tyler, Joshua, Brandford and Conrad Fisher. Born in New Zealand, the brothers were raised in Australia.

Their 2021 single Cool it Down, an ode to their two homes in Tauranga and Perth, reached the top 30.

Earlier this year 1990s rockers Matchbox 20 and Goo Goo Dolls announced a two-stop tour of New Zealand in 2024. They will play at Christchurch on February 29 and at the Bowl of Brooklands on March 2.