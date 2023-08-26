Dogs with jobs: Orion the labrador leads the way

Narelle and Gene Gibson are advocates for the blind and low vision community in Taranaki.

Orion the black labrador is effusive and friendly when visitors arrive at his Stratford home, but only when he’s off duty.

Once his harness goes on he’s in work mode, acting as his handler Gene Gibson’s eyes.

Gibson has used a guide dog for about 30 years – Orion is his fourth one – but it still takes him some time to relax and trust each new dog, he said.

“The experience of walking behind one, putting your trust in one, it's not natural, but it becomes natural.”

He has a progressive genetic eye disease called retinitis pigmentosa, which causes the rods and cones to break down over years, gradually eroding his vision.

Vanessa Laurie/Stuff Black labrador Orion is Gene Gibson’s fourth guide dog.

He was diagnosed at age 4, and handed in his motorbike licence aged 23.

He can still see light or dark, but eventually that will go too, he said.

Over the years, he has become an expert on technology to make life easier, and with his wife, Narelle, spends a lot of time advocating for the blind and low vision community.

And he enjoys talking to people he meets, from all walks of life.

“When you’re sighted, you judge people with your eyes, when I meet someone new I can’t see what they’re wearing, you could be dressed in a suit or be a tatted-up gang member – for me, I’m just talking to the person.”

Stuff Orion is a very sociable labrador when he isn't on duty.

Orion has been Gene’s eyes for about 18 months.

“When he first got here, he had to acclimatise, he didn’t like the cold, didn't like the rain, didn’t want to work in it.”

Now, he’s a devoted partner. Even when off duty, he follows Gene around the house, and gets excited when Gene picks up the harness the dog wears when working.

“He knows when he’s going out, he loves working.

“It’s just like a light switch, he goes from silly mode, ordinary dog mode, into working mode.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Gene and Orion head out for a walk.

The dog and handler work as a team, and Gene can feel Orion’s subtle changes of direction through the handle on the harness.

“In shops they have stuff on the ground, trolleys in aisles, and he’s trained to navigate round that stuff.”

Orion has learned words for places where they often go, such as the bank or op shops in Stratford, and knows the way to each place from different directions, and across busy roads.

“Once he’s been there a couple of times, I put a name to it,” Gene said.

The dog knows to pause at the top of steps, watch for overhanging branches Gene might bump his head on, and to refuse to obey a command if it’s not safe.

“When you’re crossing the road you have to get your judgement right, listen for cars and which direction they’re coming from then when you think it's safe, ask the dog to cross. If a car is coming, he will stop.”

Orion has had to pass about 70 tests to qualify as a guide dog, and he will have an annual exam with Gene every year of his working life.

Gene often talks to people and groups about being blind, and about the dog’s work.

When the dog is working, people are not supposed to pat them in case they get distracted.

But Gene will sometimes put down the harness handle if he’s talking to someone, and allow Orion to say hello.

“He likes getting out and about and meeting people this one, he’s very sociable.”