New Plymouth students set up emergency kit business

After seeing the impact cyclone Gabrielle had on the east coast, Ethan Lay and Luke Richardson specifically wanted to make emergency kits for small businesses.

Ethan Lay and Luke Richardson, both 16, said they were shocked by the ferocity of the February storm when it passed over New Plymouth, and the devastation it caused in Northland and the east coast, and the flooding in Auckland.

The two year 12 New Plymouth Boys’ High School students have created a business making emergency kits for small to medium businesses, for their Young Enterprise Scheme project.

“We saw what happened in the Hawke’s Bay area after this disaster, and we came across reports that 50% of businesses aren’t prepared for anything like this, yet they could have staff and customers stuck there if they had to shelter in place,” Lay said.

Their Emergency and Disaster Kits, in robust plastic boxes, contain the items needed to help up to 25 people get through for several days after an emergency.

They include two large water bottles, rubbish bags, foil blankets, masks, radio, emergency rations, a hand-cranked torch, water purification tablets and an extensive medical kit.

They haven't tasted the emergency food, nutrition blocks approved by the USA Coastguard, but it would keep for five years.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The two New Plymouth Boys' High School students have worked with Civil Defence to create the kits.

Figuring out what to put in it took a lot of research and time, and they worked closely with Civil Defence and other experts on what to include, Lay said.

“We’ve been going back and forth between Civil Defence and Todd Energy’s health and safety people, who helped us, they suggested adding prompt cards, so people know what to do, then they won't panic.”

The prompt cards have instructions for various disaster situations, including a big earthquake, volcanic eruption and flooding.

Although there were numerous household kits available, there were few for businesses and those available were expensive and tended to be “over the top” with items like fire axes, Richardson said.

They have already sold their first $610 kit, to their sponsor who gave them some cash to get started, he said.