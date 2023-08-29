A question of whether Winston Peters holds politicians to account or to ransom

Winston Peters was given a Vote the Mullet t-shirt by former New Plymouth mayoral aspirant Murray âMuzzâ McDowell at the end of the media standup.

Jim Tucker is a journalist and writer based in New Plymouth

OPINION: Winston Peters probably discovered long ago the best way to deal with the news media is simply to ignore us when it suits him.

He seemed to do that for his New Plymouth pop-up appearance on Sunday, declining emailed and personal requests for interviews or at least a “stand-up” press conference.

Some of us had specific Taranaki questions for the veteran of disruption politics, but he refused to bite.

That's hardly surprising given his combative relationship with journalists, which to my knowledge goes back 15 elections – 45 years, to the Hunua electorate upset in 1979.

During that schemozzle – when he lost the 1978 poll to Labour's Malcolm Douglas by 301 votes, only to have the result overturned after he appealed to the courts about “irregular” vote counts – my boss at the Auckland Star went around referring to him scathingly as “Lose” rather than Win Peters.

That suggested we were in for an interesting ride with Mr Peters, but few could have predicted just how controversial he would become over an up-and-down career that now promises to be revived yet again.

Hence the interest in his suddenly announced decision to speak in New Plymouth – although not to put up a NZ First candidate in the electorate. By the time he appeared on stage at the Devon Lodge Hotel ballroom they were bringing out extra stacks of seats to add to the initial 212.

The audience of about 235 was mostly there for the same reason I attended – to see if the 78-year-old pensioner has still got it, and whether to give him a party vote.

He is direct about that. Like the other small parties, he's worked out New Plymouth is a two-horse race, so no point wasting money on going for the seat.

Although that didn't mean his hour-long performance lacked direct references to Taranaki's contribution to New Zealand from its dairy and energy industries. Plenty of flattery there.

But the speech was in essence a litany of red buttons each of which condemned the present government for mishandling everything from co-governance, carbon emissions, closing Marsden Point oil refinery, crime and punishment, the Māori naming of everything, cop numbers, Auckland Harbour tunnel costs, the low-wage economy, loss of educated people overseas, teaching standards and truancy to “woke” school programmes. On and on.

He urged people to vote for him and his party, so that badly needed experience could be returned to the stage. He recommended NZ First's candidates on that score, but I suspect I'm not the only one who recognises only his name, Shane Jones' and a couple of others on the list of 30.

He was bemused by that same day's announcement from Chris Hipkins that Labour would not partner up with Peters after the election (a concession the PM has concluded such a scenario might in fact offer itself).

Peters reminded the New Plymouth gathering he had already made it clear any alliance with the current Labour lot will never happen (he said that to RNZ on July 25).

Which suggests he's pretty certain Labour will lose the October 14 general election.

Which brings me to a bone we can pick with this peripatetic goader of those who think they're in charge – the question of whether polls should be made public in the last month prior to polling day.

At the turn of the century, Peters put an amendment to the Electoral Act before Parliament that would have made public polling illegal 28 days out, his view being that swinging voters were too easily influenced by unreliable indicators.

However, Attorney-General Margaret Wilson declared that clause of his Electoral (Public Opinion Polls) Amendment Bill was a threat to freedom of expression under the Bill of Rights Act, so it got nowhere.

How ironic, then, that Peters' current position of teetering on the edge of reaching the 5% qualification mark needed for a return to the House very much needs people to be aware – from the various polls – just how close he is.

Averaged out, the polls are accurate enough to be part of the lifeblood of marginal political parties like NZ First. I wonder if Peters would concede now, nearly a quarter of a century later, that he couldn't have been more astray.

That said, I think we need Winston Peters in Parliament still. Nobody can surpass his ability to spot the flaws of democracy and bring them to the fore.

The only question is whether he's holding the buggers to account…or to ransom.