Life story: A life of family and artistry from beginning to end

Taranaki artist John McLean, who died suddenly on Sunday, was renowned for his surrealist paintings and sculptors.

The Boatman has delivered John McLean to another shore.

Ah, and what a journey the artist has had, the tales he could tell, the treasures he’s found and made, the visions he’s painted across the canvases of his life, often with the vibrant hues of this Pacific nation.

Sitting around the dinner table in the house that John built at Mimi Farm, in north Taranaki, his family say he painted, printed and carved thousands of works, including a seemingly endless procession of oil-on-canvas paintings.

Wife Chris, daughters Kirsty and Juliet, son Gregor and grandsons Sam and Alexander, two of seven grandkids, share stories through laughter and tears.

The 78-year-old, who died in his studio on Sunday, was a man of many parts.

Robert Charles/Stuff McLean with his work 'The Reader’ in 2014.

He was a painter, stone sculptor, wood carver, builder, inventor, gardener, fisherman, hunter, writer, teacher, family man, rugby fan, golfer, philosopher, environmentalist, conversationalist and a seeker, forever learning and looking.

“He was super clever; he could just do everything,” says Chris.

The McLeans bought the land overlooking the sea in 1985, and John started building the following year. It took him five years to build the house, swapping paintings to have the carpet laid and the wiring done. Later, he swapped paintings to get meat for the freezer and to have his shoulders and arms inked with ta moko by artist Rangi Kipa

“He had a massively huge work ethic,” says Juliet, a musician and teacher.

Chris agrees: “He said he learnt that discipline from watching (artist) Michael Smither. He saw that Michael worked from morning to night.”

Like his inspiration, John was often so focused he would be two hours late for dinner, or miss lunch.

Urenui artist John McLean has won a merit prize in the Norsewear Art Awards with his painting Farmer's

Sometimes he’d have to tell a friend or family member he was just finishing off sky, sea or a person’s face, like a jigsaw puzzler needing to put in that next piece.

John himself, fitted everywhere.

“He enjoyed a lot of solitude, and he had great forever friends. He could walk in anywhere – in the golf club, an art gallery opening. He could connect with friends and people, and he loved his community,” says Juliet.

“He could strike up conversations with strangers,” says Kirsty.

From afar, grandson Jake McComb, a musician, talks about his “Gramps”, a man of wise words.

“My favourite thing he taught me was the joy of quality conversations and good humour. When I was a fairly lippy teen, we would have these long verbal sparring sessions full of banter and wordplay. He always had time for conversation but was as great a listener as he was a talker.”

The family share some of his often-said phrases.

“Graciousness counts,” says Juliet. “Not just around behaviour but being in the world of grace.”

Another saying: “Clear as you go.”

Gregor joins in. “A place for everything and everything in its place.” And: “Measure twice, cut once.”

While many in the family have been influenced by John’s wildly creative take on life Gregor, an environmental consultant, has embraced his dad’s great love of the land, waterways and sea.

For more than 30 years, John and neighbour Howard Tuffery, a sculptor and friend, have replanted the land (they have 4.5 hectares each), the riverbanks and wetland. These restored areas are now under a QEII covenant.

“Just recently we took all the pine trees out and planted the back gully,” says Howard.

Robert Charles/Stuff McLean was a hugely talented sculptor.

Together, the two men have also been members of the North Taranaki Awa Protection Society, of which John was chair.

A battler for the awa, John was strongly vocal about the society’s call for the closure of Remediation (NZ) Ltd.

The society’s Givealittle page says the company “operates a large composting operation and hazardous drilling waste storage at the headwaters of the Mimitangiatua River”.

He’s always stood up for what he believes, including back in the 1960s when he was conscripted into the Army and looked like he’d be heading to Vietnam.

Chris says he refused to use religious reasons to avoid going to war; he just flatly refused to go.

“I’ve still got his certificate as a conscientious objector.”

A risk taker, John would paddle 2 to 3 kilometres offshore in his kayak and was also daring on land.

“He was pruning the pear trees last week – on a ladder, in the dark,” says Chris.

John always pushed boundaries, especially his own.

Beneath a scythe above the door to his studio is the word “Trust”.

John did just that when he gave up teaching to become a full-time artist back in 1976.

And again, when he radically changed his approach to painting in the mid-1990s.

“I think about the chapters of his work – the move from realism to surrealism, via cubism,” says Kirsty, an artist and teacher.

But his surreal paintings, populated with farmers, poets, fisher folk, birds, dogs, travellers and many Jungian archetypal characters, including the Boatman, did eventually embrace his realism style.

“I came dangerously close to losing something I had invested a huge amount of time and price in developing,” John says in an interview from 2010.

Mike Scott/Stuff "Fisherman's Wife Awaiting Hunter's Return".

“But it was necessary. It all involved risk. I lost an audience over that time because I had to go through this exploratory period. But the benefit is I could never have arrived at this,” he gestures towards a large realism-style painting in which the Fisherman’s Wife hides behind a gauze curtain awaiting the Hunter’s return, while her husband pulls in his net.

Sam McComb, a teacher and painter, talks about being in the studio with his grandfather.

“I remember watching him with his splatter process, just throwing paint at the canvas and then stepping back and staring at it and letting things emerge, and thinking that’s not right, and seeing him changing parts and tweaking parts to let the painting speak for itself.”

Trevor Read/Stuff McLean, pictured here with paintings in 2001, was a risk taker and went through an exploratory period to arrive at his signature style.

“His creative process was not necessarily about making sense of anything but actually about being in the presence of mystery,” says Juliet.

He was always on a voyage of discovery, and loved walking with Chris, their two dogs Honey and Frida, and finding treasures, like a scrambled ball of old bailing twine, stones, and interesting objects.

“It’s the free stuff,” says Chris. “That’s what John and I always said, the best things in life here are the stars at night, the sun in the day and the beach, the sea and the garden.”

Over the years, John has given freely of himself, sharing painting instruction with Sam, Kirsty, and Alexander.

“Ultimately, he’s always said, ‘you’ve got to make up your own way of doing it, there’s not a formula or process that’s right or wrong’,” says Kirsty.

Alexander Wiseman says when he asked his granddad what he should do with a painting, John, always the teacher, reflected it back, asking “what do you think?”

He was a mentor to others, and for one woman, their friendship was set in stone.

As a sculptor, John had many stints carving andesite in the Te Kupenga Stone Symposium on New Plymouth’s foreshore, alongside sculptor Renate Verbrugge.

ANDY JACKSON/Fairfax NZ/Stuff Sculptor Renate Verbrugge worked closely with McLean, referring to him as Boss.

“We worked closely together for six years when John became chairperson and I secretary of Te Kupenga. Our friendship and mutual respect grew even stronger during this time, until in the end I called him Boss and he called me Madame secretary, all in jest of course,” she says.

“John has been a rock, and one of my closest friends for over 20 years. His wisdom, his creative genius but most of all his friendship will stay with me and guide me till the end of my days.”

A life member of the Te Kupenga Stone Society, he was a rockstar, and also a movie star, of sorts, behind the scenes.

John had a job as a painter on the Tom Cruise-led movie, The Last Samurai, made in Taranaki, and he went on to work as a sculptor for the Narnia Chronicles – The Lion, The Witch and Wardrobe, and Prince Caspian.

CHARLOTTE CURD/Fairfax NZ/Stuff McLean with his dog Patsy and the book he published in 2015.

Over the years, John has had many exhibitions, with perhaps a highlight being The Farmer's Wife and The Farmer at Puke Ariki, New Plymouth in 2010.

In 2015, he published a book of the same name, which was a contemporary fairytale he’d written, illustrated with his own works.

He’s also been a finalist numerous times in both the Wallace Art Award and Norsewear Art Awards and won the TSB Art Award in 1983.

Robert Charles/Stuff McLean’s family home following a new paint job in 2014.

But the place he soared the highest, was at home, in his studio or on the land at Mimi, his turangawaewae.

Outside the McLean homestead, studio and gallery are huge stone carvings, a hand, a head, a woman, like relics of an ancient civilisation.

Inside, his studio, past paintings hang on the back wall, a reminder of his artistic travels through strange lands to familiar countryside, past awa and harakeke, nikau and macrocarpa, to Parininihi, the white cliffs rising like sculptures above an aqua sea.

“The smell of turpentine and linseed oil are just so part of our earliest memories, that have been substantial and constant,” says Kirsty.

This weekend past, she says her dad talked of living until he was old, and leaving this world still working, but without having signed his last painting.

On the easel in his studio, his last painting stands unfinished and unsigned.

Walking into shore, is a woman, a basket filled with chickens on her head, a young girl at her side, and what may be her husband with two other children behind. Another man appears to be holding on to a dinghy, from the outside.

And then there’s the Boatman.

On September 1, an exhibition called Tight Genes opened at Koru Gallery in central New Plymouth. Running until October 7 it features three generations of artists – John (one painting), Chris (two works), Kirsty (about 8) and her son, Alexander (15 paintings). John’s work is not for sale.