Taranaki Daily News letters to the editor

The decision by TSB to close down their under utilised Opunake branch has incensed the local business community.

TSB Opunake decision gutting

“Record $23m handed out by the Toi foundation' (Taranaki Daily News 30-8-23).

The Toi Foundation is the 100% owner of the TSB bank. The $23m was made up of over 1000 grants to many worthwhile causes. While I have no problem with that I am gutted by the news that the TSB bank is Opunake is due to close on September 28.

Opunake is one hour from New Plymouth and 40 minutes from Hāwera and our isolation makes it vital that we retain a working bank.

Even if these facilities were made available at the Hub in the library it has no security set up like a bank has. The TSB has large glass panels that would prevent anyone jumping over the counter with a weapon demanding money.

The TSB bosses have also conveniently left the elderly out of the debate.

The fact is most elderly don’t do on-line banking, some won't even use Eftpos and many don't drive, so for all these reasons most of our elderly are completely dependent on a local bank.

Why continue to give multi-millions in grants to South Taranaki while heartlessly closing a much needed bank in a thriving coastal town.

Our bank was built on land donated by an Opunake business family and has been supported very well by the locals over the years. I know that internet banking has slowed the foot traffic to the bank but does an organisation that makes millions in profits every year just wash its hands and walk away.

I would like to remind the Toi Foundation of the first sentence of its mission statement. 'To support our communities to build a thriving, inclusive and equitable Taranaki.' Is that just words or will you back it up? (Abridged)

Murray Baylis, Opunake

Build it and they will come

In reading the negative response from many of the people to the proposed NPDC Let's Go roading upgrades for active transport I am really wondering if I am missing something?

We live in an era where the effects of climate change are getting larger and larger.

Many people complain about the cost of petrol and living in general. Diseases like obesity and diabetes are on the rise. And yet, we insist on driving our cars to right in front of our schools, in front of our local shops.

Taking care of disabled people, emergency services and the very few businesses that rely on movement of heavy items, OK, I can see we need car access (and the council is talking to those to ensure details are OK), but for most of us a short walk to a car park or, even better, a ride into town is not an issue. And cheaper. And better for the climate. And gives independence to our teenagers.

In 2004 I remember seeing one or two cycling commuters from Bell Block. Now we have got a good facility to that area I cycle along with dozens every morning (rain or shine). Build the cycling facility: the users will come.

Robert Langedijk, New Plymouth

Positive visions for New Plymouth

I am just returning home to Õkato from Copenhagen, Denmark where my mother lives. It is an eye opening, highly functioning city where bikes are the primary transport.

In rush hour it is easy to navigate in a car and there are always parking spaces because the majority of people use bikes to get to work, school, visit people, or to shop.

There are very few cars on the roads because the infrastructure is centred around safe and efficient bike use.

People are healthier and happier because the roads are filled with people cycling in all their varied ways.My mother is cycling at 82 because she feels safe and this of course makes her happier and healthier.

Volunteers take old people out from nursing homes and cycle them around to do chores or simply enjoy a ride.

The joy on their faces is reward itself for this city’s choice to transition to bike priority.

I feel the end game needs to be felt and imagined. The objectors and nay sayers are stuck on the transition and the problems that will arise.

Of course there will be issues with transitioning to a bike predominant city future but that is where we are having to go, so why not accept that and make it fabulous? Why not fully support it and do it as enthusiastically as possible so the transition phase is quicker?

People still shop, visit, go to school and work and play - all commerce continues and the city can function better with much fewer cars and more people on bikes.

The few vehicles which are necessary for deliveries and emergencies have easier access because the majority of people are not clogging the roads.Can we please all unite and see the positives in this opportunity? (Abridged)

Annabel Mazzotti, Õkato

A climate calculator

There is ramped up awareness of climate change, with continual reporting of worldwide wildfires and major weather events, as we head for our upcoming elections.

But it is absolute nonsense for politicians and others to think/imply that they have “the answers” to “fix” climate change.

A large part of the problem is woolly language when someone says ”we have to....”, are they talking about everyone in New Plymouth, this country or the world?

This country's contribution to greenhouse gases is generally accepted to be 0.017%. That is, for the whole country, 1.7 ten thousandths, [1.7/10,000].

That is a number that is very close to ZERO!

Therefore if we electric vehicle and carbon credit ourselves to the max., that will also have a close to zero effect on the worldwide problem. We are kidding ourselves if we think otherwise.

Yes, of course, we have to try and do our bit; but can the fanatics please work on the problem countries a bit more. (Abridged)

Garry Gray, New Plymouth

