New Plymouth honours 12 citizens for their service to the community

Back, from left, Lieutenant Murray Christensen, Lynn Fitzsimmons, Mark Leuthard, Kerry Austin, New Plymouth District Mayor Neil Holdom, Kevin Nielsen, Nigel Williams and Major Michael Fabish. Front, from left: Neil Evetts, Hoani Eriwata, Hone Tipene, Elaine Schreiber, Val Deakin, Gordon Hudson and Angela McGregor on behalf of Robert McGregor.

Twelve New Plymouth legends have been recognised for their contribution to the district with a Citizens’ Award from the district council.

“These local legends have made a tremendous difference helping others and improving the lives of many around them in the New Plymouth District,” Mayor Neil Holdom said.

“They are the ones who do the hard yards and often quietly go above and beyond to make a difference to this awesome place we call home. A huge thank you to everyone for their hard work and dedication to our district.”

The 2023 recipients included a revered historian, tikanga and cultural adviser; a legend of dance, a mental health advocate and numerous community stalwarts and volunteers.

The 12 recipients were announced on Thursday at an event hosted by the mayor.

Established in 1979, the annual awards recognise the contributions of residents in our district. Nominated by members of the public, recipients are then selected by the mayor and councillors.

The winners are Kerry Austin or “Doc”, a long-time supporter of many Inglewood community projects, including the Taranaki Community Stadium Trust, the TET Stadium, the Lions Mini Putt and Inglewood United RFC.

Dance legend Val Deakin has taught generations of Taranaki children how to move with grace and counts some of New Zealand’s dance stars among her former students. She was also recognised for her work with the environment and championing women’s rights.

Educator, historian, tikanga and cultural adviser Hoani Eriwata has been a key figure at iwi, hapū, corporate, local government, community and school events across North Taranaki.

Neil Evetts was recognised for his compassion, leadership and organisation skills for a range of projects and groups in sport, education and other fields.

New Plymouth Operatic Society superstar Mark Leuthard was recognised for his many outstanding roles in the society’s annual musical productions, as well as his contributions off-stage and for helping bring the massively popular Christmas at the Bowl show to the Bowl of Brooklands.

Lynn Fitzsimmons is one of the Taranaki Volunteer Coastguard team and was cited as one of the unsung heroes of many sea rescues, either on the water or in the background.

Gordon Hudson was recognised as a staunch advocate of mental health services and as a distinguished volunteer for a long list of organisations he had served with distinction.

Robert McGregor received an award because of his work that helped shape Taranaki’s great outdoors lifestyle, from building huts and tracks to helping control predators.

Former Taranaki Newspapers general manager and Taranaki Hospice boss Kevin Nielsen was this time given the nod for the support he has provided to those living with disabilities through his work for New Plymouth Riding for the Disabled and other groups.

Piano teacher Elaine Schreiber is still going strong at 81 and she was honoured for her performances she gives for the enjoyment of it with choirs, churches and rest homes and other events.

Hone Tipene was honoured for starting the Tuarā Group of civil construction companies with the kaupapa of reconnecting Māori with their mana motuhake and Māoritanga and to provide young Māori with the pūkenga (skills) to grow and flourish.

For bringing smiles to children across Taranaki for more than two decades with Variety – The Children’s Charity and helping with the transport for community and sports groups, Nigel Williams was recognised as a valued citizen.