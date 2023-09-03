Woman allegedly runs over two people in New Plymouth - one person in critical condition

New Plymouth Police have arrested a 38-year-old woman following an incident in the city early this morning, where two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle, one of whom was now in a critical condition.

Police were called to Liardet St at about 2.40am after receiving reports of an altercation on the street involving several people, a police spokesperson said.

A 23-year-old woman was struck by the vehicle, leaving her with critical injuries.

She was taken to hospital and was reported to be in a stable condition, the spokesperson said.

“A friend of the victim, a 22-year-old man, also suffered moderate injuries after his foot was run over,” they said.

The 38-year-old driver was arrested.

A section of Liardet Street was closed on Sunday morning while officers conducted a scene examination, but has since ropened, they said.

“Police have spoken to a number of witnesses but are keen to hear from anyone who saw the incident unfold and has not yet spoken to us.”

Witnesses were urged to contact Police via 105 and quote file number 230903/6014.