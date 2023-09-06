The closest thing to Dire Straits headlining four stop summer concert series

Dire Straits Legacy will play in New Zealand this summer as part of A Summer’s Day Live! concert series.

They’ve brought us rock legends Bryan Adams, Toto and Dragon and now the organisers of A Summer’s Day Live are bringing New Zealand the closest thing there is to Dire Straits.

Dire Straits Legacy is a covers band of the great British rock band that actually features four musicians who played and toured with the band more than 30 years ago.

The band used to also include former Dire Straits guitarist Jack Sonni, who died on August 30. The upcoming shows are being treated as a special tribute to his life.

The original band, of which Mark Knopfler was the lead singer, sold more than 120 million albums with global hits such as Money for Nothing, Sultans of Swing, Walk of Life and Brothers in Arms.

Simon O'Connor/Stuff Bryan Adams came to New Plymouth in 2018 and, 49 years after the summer of ’69, he rocked.

Dire Straits Legacy does not feature Knopfler but it does feature the hits that made the band one of the most successful rock groups in history.

The group will play in Napier, Tauranga, Matakana and New Plymouth with Scottish rockers Nazareth, best known for their 1976 tearjerker Love Hurts and Kiwi legends Hello Sailor, best known for their anthem Gutter Black.

Simon O'Connor/Stuff Multi-Grammy Award winning Toto knew how to bring the house down with them when they played Bowl of Brooklands in New Plymouth.

Past performers for A Summer’s Day Live have included US legends Toto, Canadian rocker Bryan Adams, UB40, Jefferson Starship, and Dragon.

The concert series begins in Napier on December 29, continues in Tauranga on December 30 and Matakana on January 2, before finishing at the Bowl of Brooklands in New Plymouth on January 3.