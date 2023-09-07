Meet the candidates evening planned for Hāwera

The meeting will include candidates for the Whanganui and Te Tai HaÅ«aru electorates.

A meeting for people to hear candidates for the Whanganui and Te Tai Haūaru electorates has been organised in Hāwera on September 28, by Business and Professional Women (BPW) Hāwera and the Normanby and Districts Lions club.

The event is being held at the South Taranaki Funeral Services chapel, 268 High St, with doors opening at 6.30pm for a 7pm start.

It will begin with a question and answer session, then audience members will have an opportunity to meet and greet candidates, and have supper.