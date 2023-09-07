Trailblazing Zach takes AIMS Games by storm

Zach Grahamn, 12, of New Plymouth was first home in his cross-country race at the AIMS Games in Tauranga.

Shania Callender is an AUT journalism student.

Last year, Zach Graham broke new ground at the AIMS Games, overcoming his low-vision impairment by playing in the indoor bowls division.

This year, he decided to take things up a notch at the Zespri Association of Intermediate and Middle Schools tournament in Tauranga.

As well as his indoor bowls commitments, winning bronze in the Athletes With Disability (AWD) division,the 12-year-old decided to add the cross-country to his week.

And while he won the AWD section of that too, he was also enlisted into the Highlands Intermediate relay team, competing against all-comers in the school team race.

AIMS Games media Zach medalled with a bronze in indoor bowls.

The Year 8 student said he was excited to share the news with his classmates at home.

“I won’t be screaming it out to everybody, but I’ll get to be like ‘I got first place in cross-country and third place in bowls’” he said.

Zach and his dad Peter made the trip from New Plymouth for the week-long tournament, which features nearly 12,000 athletes from New Zealand and the Pacific.

He had enjoyed having a week off school, and trying something different by competing in the cross-country had been an exciting highlight, he said.

But he still rated indoor bowls – and chess - ahead of cross-country on his favourites list.

“It’s not as tiring, you can do it for longer, and it doesn’t use your vision as much … and bowls is still exciting. The games can get really close to a matter of points.”

Zach began playing bowls around three years ago, after going to an indoor bowling club after school.

“I think I was quite good, and then I just kept going. I did it for AIMS games last year too. It’s been quite fun.”

He plays regularly with his family at their local bowling club in New Plymouth, and dad Peter said it was a special way to be together as a family.

“It’s mostly friendly – but there’s a bit of family rivalry there too,” he said.