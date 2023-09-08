What's on in Taranaki: September 9-16

Myken and William Rowlands are putting on a rugby breakfast at Butlers Reef in Oakura on Saturday for the All Blacks opening Rugby World Cup match against France.

A list of some of the events on in Taranaki over the next week or so.

All Blacks vs France Buffet Breakfast, Butlers Reef, Oakura, Saturday, September 9, from 6.45am

Celebrate the start of the All Blacks' 2023 Rugby World Cup campaign at Butlers Reef. There will be a $25 breakfast buffet plus drink specials. Kick off at 7.15am.

Baroque Concert, Methodist Centre (Whiteley Memorial Church), Saturday, September 9, 2pm

I Barocchi, a newly formed Baroque ensemble of Taranaki Symphony Orchestra players will perform a programme of well-known baroque works including Winter from Vivaldi's Four Seasons. This concert will also feature a newly restored harpsichord recently donated to the orchestra. Entry by Koha. Complimentary afternoon tea.

7 Days Live, TSB Showplace, Saturday, September 9, 7:30pm

No cameras, no censors, no lawyers, just a quick-fire blast of stand-up comedy from the country's best, then a no-holds barred version of 7 Days - live right in front of you. Adults: $66.50. Students, Seniors and unwaged: $61.50 (service fees apply). Get in quick for the last tickets! Buy tickets here: https://premier.ticketek.co.nz/shows/show.aspx?sh=7DAYS2023&v=ntt

Annual Secondary Schools Music Department fundraiser, New Plymouth Club, Sunday, September 10, 4.30pm.

The NP Boy's High and NP Girl's High Schools combined band are among the eight finalists in The Rodger Fox run national competition next weekend in Wellington. Joining them on Sunday at the NP Club in Gill St are bands from Sacred Heart Girls College, Francis Douglas Memorial College, Maudawgs from NP Boys High, Te Paepae o Aotea, Francis Douglas Memorial College and a separate NP Girl's High band. Doors open at 3.45pm for a 4.30pm start. Entry: Families (adults with school age children) $40; adults $20 each.

Yarrows Taranaki Bulls v Tasman, Yarrow Stadium, Sunday, September 10, 2.05pm

Secure your place at Yarrow Stadium with the amber and black faithful and support the Bulls in the must-win match. Adults from $15, children from $5 (service fees apply). Buy tickets here: https://premier.ticketek.co.nz/shows/Show.aspx?sh=TARATASM23

Woven Pathways, NZ String Quartet, TSB Showplace, Sunday, September 10, 4pm

Contains something for all levels of chamber music enthusiast - whether you're a seasoned explorer or just beginning your chamber music journey. General Admission: adult: $40, child (1-17) $5, student and community services card holders $15, seniors: $35 (service fees apply). Buy tickets here: https://premier.ticketek.co.nz/shows/Show.aspx?sh=NPLWOVEN23

Rob Fleming, Lunchtime Concert, Methodist Centre (Whiteley Memorial Church), Wednesday , September 13, 12.15pm

Rob Fleming, local pianist, will present the last of his short piano recital series exploring the three B's (Bach, Beethoven & Brahms) of the classical repertoire, with this final recital featuring Brahms. Rob will perform Brahm's set of seven fantasies which vary wildly from deep introspection to spectacular ferocity. Koha appreciated.

