Hundreds gather for unveiling of long-awaited Kiwi statue at Waverley

A life-sized tribute to famous Waverley racehorse Kiwi, who came from behind to win the 1983 Melbourne Cup, is now on show in the town’s main street.

A bronze sculpture of Kiwi and his jockey, Jimmy Cassidy, was unveiled in Gully Park, in the town’s CBD, on Sunday.

The statue was the last work of sculptor Fridtjof​ Hanson, completed not long before his death in September 2021.

The South Taranaki District Council paid the $155,000 cost of having the work cast in bronze and installed, and a major community fundraising effort would cover the remaining expenses.

Supplied Waverley racehorse Kiwi and jockey Jimmy Cassidy were caught in mid-gallop by sculptor Fridtjof Hanson.

Personalised bricks for the base of the sculpture are being sold to raise money for lighting and an information display about the horse’s life.

About 350 people watched in the spring sunshine as the statue was unveiled, statue committee chair Brian Rook said.

The ceremony began with a recording of the race win in 1983, when Kiwi charged 400m from the back of the field to win, a feat that would have meant he was galloping one third faster than the second -placed horse, Rook said.

Melbourne Age/Stuff Still with a few metres to go, jockey Jim Cassidy has put his whip away and his mount has his ears pricked. Such was the ease of Kiwi's memorable win in the Melbourne Cup, 1983.

After the speeches there was a morning tea, then a special meeting at the Waverley Racing Club.

“We had an absolutely awesome day, with a good crowd, and the races afterwards, it was just a really great day for good old Waverley.”

Kiwi’s owners, Snow and Anne Lupton, would have been very proud to see the statue finally in place, Nickie Andrews, one of their daughters said.

“He was Dad’s great mate, and 40 years on, I still get introduced as Kiwi’s sister,” she said.

She remembered the bags of peppermint lollies her father kept in a cupboard for Kiwi.

The immortalisation of Kiwi would not have happened without the vision, talent and generosity of Fridtjof Hanson, she said.

His son, Christian Hanson, said his father had been a lifelong advocate for horses and always happiest when he was on a horse’s back. He enjoyed a day at the races.

“My father would be proud of this day, seeing his work completed and Kiwi where he should be,” he said.