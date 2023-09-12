The case for fewer car parks to fix the parking problem

There are approximately 9000 private and public car parks in New Plymouth’s CBD. For some that is too many, while for others it’s not enough.

- EJ Barrett is a parent and member of the disabled community in New Plymouth

OPINION: Currently, there are about 9000 parking spaces in New Plymouth’s city centre.

Yet in the furore around New Plymouth District Council's proposals for upgraded pedestrian crossings and cycle lanes on Mangorei Rd, St Aubyn St and Devon St West – known as Your Way Ma Āke – one argument has loomed largest: Businesses need more parking.

Somehow, there's never enough parking. With about 9000 parks - even with the Downtown car park currently out of action - there is already masses of prime real estate locked into housing private vehicles.

How can we devote so much land to parking but always need more?

Answer: There's never enough parking because we just keep driving more. And it's bad for people and business.

Per-person vehicle ownership is rising, with galloping growth in two and three-car households, even though average household size has stayed the same since 2006. Our population is set to increase. Households are driving more and owning more cars.

This all tells a story of a future of unsustainable increase in cars on our roads and demand for parking spaces - unless we encourage mode shift.

Your Way Ma Āke aims to increase numbers that walk, cycle and use public transport by making these safer, easier and more efficient, in exchange for some of the on-street parking.

And it works! Local evidence shows these tactics are effective.

New Plymouth upgraded active transport infrastructure between 2011-2013, and walking and cycling doubled for school journeys.

“But what about disabled customers?,” I hear the Facebook comments scream.

“How will they access shops?”

Maintaining an abundance of car parking is often touted as an accessibility measure, but as a disabled person with limited mobility, I can attest that this is not what we actually need.

The more car parks there are, the more we encourage everyone to depend on cars for transport. This in turn increases demand for car parks, leaving them occupied and inaccessible to those who truly need them.

So, we implement more car parks in response, because it's not just disabled people who need car parks now - everyone has become dependent on this mode of travel.

This then makes an excessive amount of prime real estate covered in cars instead of housing and business.

It makes businesses harder to access because we all have to wade through blocks of car parks to get to where we need to go.

In a twist of irony, it makes businesses harder to access because they end up being further away from where we park.

“What about rural customers who travel into town for supplies by car?,” local Facebook groups decry.

Continuing to maintain a level of car parks for those who have no other mode of travel is absolutely necessary.

Freeing up car parks by providing townies other transport options will ultimately benefit our rural travelling populace.

If we create enough opportunity for short journeys to be done by foot, cycle or small wheels, these modes of transport could double, like we've done before, and reduce the demand for car parks.

“But what about business?,” I hear the Facebook comments complain again.

“It will be the end of local business if we reduce car parks! I'll have to close my shop!”

If car parks always help and are always well-used, business in New Plymouth should be thriving.

Is plentiful parking always linked with business success?

Again, local evidence tells us otherwise. Westown shops (a suburb full of elderly and disabled people, it should be noted) is a place that is often referred to as difficult to find a park, and yet the lack of empty shops compared to the rest of the town tells us that even in the face of a recession, local business is doing well.

In 2021, NPDC installed lunch decks over nine car parks in Devon St.

Despite predictions every business nearby would close and that no-one would use the decks, four years later, the decks are often full, and the closure rate seems no different to any other part of town.

Conversely, the Metro Plaza had sat full of empty shops long before the cheap off-street car parking facility next door closed for earthquake restructuring.

In fact, if we continue to look for evidence, we find that too much parking could actually be bad for business.

Several studies found when parking was reduced, nearby businesses did the same or better. We need to encourage our local councillors to make evidence-based decisions.

Decisions based on the reckons of a very loud, mostly able-bodied and misinformed group will only keep making our town inaccessible for those who truly need car-based transport, burying our city under a sea of car parks.

These proposed upgrades will allow many of us the freedom to choose other modes of transport over driving, which would free up parking for those who must drive, so everyone wins.

The data shows that if you make sustainable travel safer and easier, people do it more. And that benefits us all, especially those who genuinely need to use cars for transport.