New Plymouth lamb sanctuary needs your help to find a new home

Brendon Smale's life as a Tokyo-based creative director came to an end when he rescued a lamb from certain death. Now he needs your help to continue his lamb sanctuary.

In a country that slaughters millions of lambs a year Brendon Smale is offering hope in his own small way – he runs a sanctuary for lambs where they can live their full natural life.

But his sanctuary just outside New Plymouth where a dozen lambs and sheep gambole, graze and grow in peace is on borrowed time.

The 20 acres of hilly green paddocks with views across to Taranaki Maunga is for sale and Smale needs a new home for the sheep he has rescued over the last five years.

“There’s just something about giving them a good life, watching them thrive. You see all their different personalities. It’s not always easy, but it is what it is,” he says.

Smale has ambitions for a 40 hectare plot that would allow him to significantly expand his sanctuary to dozens of sheep that he could also open to the public. But 10 acres would do for a start.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Brendon Smale with Willow, another lamb he has recently brought into his sanctuary.

Right now the creative director funds much of the operation himself, with support from a small but loyal band of believers outside of New Zealand.

With the clock ticking, he is staying awake at night hoping he can find more people willing to help find a new “forever home” through donations of money, land or simply purchasing products from his St Beans website.

Smale’s “left field” transition to shepherd surprised his friends and even himself.

Elsa/Getty Images Smale was a creative at a company founded by Duran Duran singer Simon Le Bon

Five years ago he lived in Tokyo and had spent 15 years in the city as a creative director at Syn, a company which counts Duran Duran singer Simon Le Bon as one of its founders.

Home in New Plymouth to renew his visa, he went for a walk in the country and found a day-old lamb on the brink of death curled up at the edge of a paddock.

The lamb used the last of its strength to walk towards him, he says.

Despite not knowing anything about lambs, Smale rescued the animal and helped nurse it back to life and in doing so creating a new one for himself that did not involve returning to his job in Tokyo.

That lamb, a Wiltshire Horn he named Beans, is still with him today and, thanks to a pair of woolly “angel wing” shapes that once grew on its back, proved the inspiration for the name of Saint Beans Animal Sanctuary for Lambs.

“He was just so happy, so full of life. He got under my skin,” Smale says.

“At some point I realised I didn't feel any different to him than I did to the dogs I grew up with. That’s when I started to think it would be good to save a lot more Beans,” he said.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Smale with Beans, now a cheeky and inquisitive 5-year-old.

The sheep he now cares for are intelligent, inquisitive and demonstratively enjoying life, he says.

They absolutely do not conform to the common perception of them being dumb or devoid of personality and he says research does not support that their intelligence is less than other animals.

His sanctuary saves just a tiny handful of the more than 20 million lambs which are born and slaughtered in New Zealand each year, but it is his way of giving them the life and acknowledgement they deserve as an animal rather than simply an economic unit.

“They do pay a heavy price for our decisions. It’s almost like a sign of respect. Here is a lucky few who get to live out their life.”