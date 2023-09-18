Check out the chess competition in Taranaki, mate

Chess is getting so popular, the New Plymouth Chess Club has added extra weekly playing sessions to keep up with a 25% growth in members.

Now, the club is about to hold its first national tournament in 31 years.

The Taranaki Rapid will see players face off over six games on October 7, with the overall winner taking $500 from a prize pool of $2000.

Club president John Ansell said the event would give club members an opportunity to earn national and possibly international chess ratings by playing higher-rated opponents from outside the region.

It is difficult for people in Taranaki to get to events on the national chess circuit because of the cost of travel and accommodation, he said.

“We thought, we have the numbers and the interest, why not let our players get exposed to stronger competition by inviting others to come here,” he said.

About half the club’s members were under 20, he said. In the past year, the club’s paid-up membership has risen from 49 to 62, and it also has quite a few social players.

“People discovered online chess during the lockdown, then found their way to over-the-board chess, they have decided they’d like to trying playing a human being.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The New Plymouth Chess club has seen a huge growth in members, with many new young members wanting to play.

The TV miniseries the Queen’s Gambit, released in 2020, also helped.

“And we’ve run interschool chess in Taranaki for the last 20 years, and we’re starting to see some of these young people turning up as young adults at our club,” he said.

The rise in interest has meant an extra night’s playing was added last year for social players, and on Tuesday evenings, a session for primary and intermediate aged students precedes their regular adult games evening, where half the participants are high school students, he said.

Chess is good for the brain, requiring a good level of concentration, memory and creativity, he said.

“It’s like a tennis match over the board, you’re trying to outfox, out-think your opponent.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Seul Lee 8, from Mangorei School, reaches to make her move.

Online games typically lasted 10 to 15 minutes.

“It's for people seeking adrenalin-rush chess, over-the-board chess is a deeper type of chess. Unless someone makes a silly mistake, it takes a lot more subtlety and technique.

“People can play a chess engine as strong as the best players in the world, there’s no chance against an AI opponent. People use them for training aids, but they still want to play against other people, you have the chance to spot a mistake and exploit it.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff New Plymouth Chess Club president John Ansell is looking forward to the club's first national tournament in 31 years.

Ansell took up chess in the 2000s. He had played as a child, but didn’t really understand the game, he said.

“My son [now at university] got into chess, then when he got to a place where he was able to beat me, we went to the club. He played, and I took a book, but I soon got bored with that and joined in.

“We owe a great debt to the club for the support they gave my son over the years, so now I’m doing my bit,” he said.