New Plymouth Labour candidate Glen Bennett finds the right key for his campaign

New Plymouth’s Labour MP Glen Bennett’s campaigning has taken a musical turn with the one time band leader penning a tune incorporating party slogans and digs at rivals.

In the post on Instagram the candidate, seated at a keyboard, said even though no one asked he thought the election needed a soundtrack.

And while National had a penchant for Eminem tunes, Bennett opted for The Animals’ House of the Rising Sun, albeit with lyrics tweaked appropriately.

“It’s five weeks to go, till the polls do them close, what a week it was. National’s tax holes and Act list woes, Labour is in it for you.”

The first term MP also detailed how he was walking the streets greeting everyone he meets before asking voters to give him their two ticks.

Standing against National candidate David MacLeod, Bennett said he may post more songs over the coming weeks as a way to reach voters that might not otherwise get involved.

He said the song, which had been shared about 30 times within 12 hours and clocked up 1700 views, was a way to show another side of his personality.

“I guess for me, I am very diligent and committed to my role as an MP and seriously doing the work but part of me wanted to have some fun and enjoy it,” he said on Tuesday.

“I guess for me it’s, look I have creativity and I should show this side of the person that I am that I don’t think the billboards reflect.”

Bennett, who grew up in the Salvation Army, is no amateur key tapper.

His past also featured an incarnation as crooner Doobie Jangle of Doobie Jangle and the Mysterious Groove fame.

The band did not achieve critical success but developed a small fanbase in Taranaki through its gigs at wedding anniversaries, birthdays and a few slots at the TSB Festival of Lights.

Bennett’s not the only politician singing for his campaign.

NZ First candidate for Northland, Shane Jones, used Don’t Stop Believing by Journey as his template, and promised to make Northland “great again” – indeed that he was going to take it to the “ceiling”.

He also detailed his Croatian Māori heritage and his involvement in the planting of one billion trees.