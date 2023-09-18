How Taranaki Hospice finds most value in the things left behind

Valuer Tom Philipson and Taranaki Hospice retail group manager ensure the best of the best ends up at the annual Antique & Collectible Auction.

The Taranaki Hospice’s increasingly popular annual auction has now run for 15 years and it’s all down to valuer Tom Philipson and his well-honed sixth sense.

Philipson pops into the main warehouse on Borrell Ave most days to cast his eagle eye over what Taranaki’s generous community have brought in for re-sale to put towards the all-essential financial top-up required to run the region’s free, vital palliative care services.

He also has all the staff and volunteers keeping their eye out for what might be suitable to go to auction rather than elsewhere.

And it’s retail group manager Jessica Sinclair’s role to ensure the potential gems are well advertised prior to the auction.

This year, the pair are still buzzing after striking gold. One of the volunteers was first to spot a beautiful Swiss mechanical music box donated through an estate.

“It’s a wonderful thing,” was Philipson’s delighted reaction when he first saw it.

”You don’t often see them. Normally they would stay in the family. We were delighted when we got $3500 for it at this year’s auction.”

It was a record. The most money ever received at the hospice auction.

“Jessica did a wonderful video and promoted it through the Westown Hospice Shop and the Te Kahu Pairuri Hospice Taranaki Facebook, which helped in a quite substantial way.”

Over the years they have had some great finds, Philipson said.

Rare Crown Lynn pottery and an early Peter Lambert painting, which sold for between $700-800, were two standouts that spring to mind.

Another was a 1950s floor lamp which went for $700.

“It was still working. Someone had looked after it.”

There is no longer an auction house in New Plymouth so collectors and those keen on interesting, unusual and unique items line up to attend.

“I think it’s quite a major event now. People look out for it,” Philipson said.

Each year they have refined the way they do things and there are now fewer items of higher value and the hospice benefits from a lot more money.

Over the years there’s been a major shift in what whets the buyers’ appetites.

“The market now is so different. Once you could sell as much Royal Albert pieces as you could get. Now you can’t give them away. It’s now more decorative pieces people are interested in. Jewellery is always popular. What we try to do is attempt to find things that will appeal to everyone.”

As the auction valuer, Philipson says he is self-taught.

Thirty-odd years ago he started out as a collector of books gradually expanding his interest and field of knowledge.

“It’s less about the thing, more about the social history around it. It can be quite intuitive. Some things you just have a sixth sense about,” he said.

Mid-century modern is what people are keen on these days, Philipson said.

“That’s what people want, what they see in magazines and want to decorate their homes with. New Zealand brown furniture is out of fashion.”

Jessica adds that a perennial fixture at the auction is always a box of shells and minerals.

“Natural history is always going to appeal to someone,” said Philipson.

Preparation for next year’s auction, probably around mid-year, is already under way. It is held at The Devon Hotel, the venue generously subsidised by hospice stalwarts, Peter and Rosemary Tennent.

People enjoy the auction day and it doubles as an all-important promotion of the hospice and its core service of specialist palliative care, government funding for which falls millions of dollars short of what is needed.

Jessica points out the current annual amount that is sought from the community is $6 million. And people donate their property in the belief it will fetch the best price, not to give it away for a low amount.

“It’s a fine balance. We have got a responsibility to people,” said Philipson.

The pair have even shared their expertise, fronting an Antique Roadshow-type show to service groups such as Rotary.

Anyone keen to support by donating property can ring any of the shops, at New Plymouth, Stratford or Hāwera, or the Borrell Ave hub, where the efficient staff backed by about 100 volunteers will head it in the right direction.

“The whole thing runs like a Swiss precision music box,” Philipson said with a grin.

This is a supplied article by Lyn Humphreys on behalf of Taranaki Hospice. Humphreys is a former Taranaki Daily News reporter