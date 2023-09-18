New retirement village project underway in Hāwera

Looking forward to seeing the new Trinity Charitable Trust development in Hawera are planning consultant Hugh Barnes, board chair Robin Houghton, clinical coordinator Jess Reid, South Taranaki Mayor Phil Nixon and project lead Doug Hutchinson.

Hāwera’s Trinity Charitable Trust has announced plans for a major expansion, which will see a new not-for-profit retirement village built and eventually a new and larger hospital and rest home.

The trust’s current facilities on Puriri St include a rest home and hospital with a dementia wing, and it has beds for 78 people.

It has already attained resource consents for the entire project, using land which it already owns.

Construction on the first stage of the project, likely to cost around $7 million, will start as soon as there are buyers for the initial 12 new villas, project lead Doug Hutchinson, who is a board director, said.

The board intends funding the rebuild and expansion with the income from selling the villas, which will be on right to occupy agreements, he said.

Stage one will see the 12 two-bedroom villas designed to Green HomeStar 7 standards, with an emphasis on energy efficiency, sustainability and comfort, as the start of a 37-villa village.

”We [the board] have looked at the long term, and we are starting small,” he said.

Once the initial villas were sold, stage 2 will see a larger, state-of-the-art hospital, rest home and dementia care facility built to replace the current buildings, with room for 83 more people.

Eventually, 25 more villas, intended for people over 65, would be built on the site.

He said the development would help ensure the future of the Trinity business, as well as providing a wider range of care options for people.

Catherine Groenestein/Stuff The new Trinity development will be built in stages. Looking over the plans are board chair Robin Houghton, clinical coordinator Jess Reid, project lead Doug Hutchinson and planning consultant Hugh Barnes.

Board chairman Robin Houghton said the aim was to provide facilities to meet the future needs of the community.

South Taranaki Mayor Phil Nixon welcomed the announcement, saying the investment demonstrated strong confidence in the district’s future.

“For families, it’s peace of mind. Trinity Village will meet the growing demand for modern, purpose-built retirement living and hospital facilities in South Taranaki.”

It would provide a good option for people who wanted to move into a retirement village but did not want to leave the district.

“We have an amazing number of high-quality facilities which districts our size would usually struggle to have. From state-of-the-art multipurpose event and recreation facilities to modern cinemas, cafes, libraries, art galleries, museums, parks and aquatic centres.

“Add to that less traffic, lower living costs, an abundance of social clubs and interest groups to choose from, in safe, caring, socially connected communities,” he said.