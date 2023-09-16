Why we seem alone over fixing New Plymouth's dioxin legacy

The buildings are gone but the Dow site at Paritutu is still years away from being a place the community can safely use.

OPINION: Let's remind ourselves what it is about the former Ivon Watkins-Dow chemical plant that almost everyone who is hoping to govern us from Wellington come October wants nothing to do with.

It ain't rocket science. Well it is, but the basic issues are straight-forward: careless manufacture of dioxin is a global scandal involving death and disfigurement, poisoning the environment, bureaucratic ineptitude, political expedience and public disillusionment.

It's about a company developing for warfare in Vietnam one of the most toxic sprays ever known and in that process teaming up with the NZ maker of widely used herbicide, 2,4, 5-T, which contained the dioxin TCDD.

Descendants of those US chemists are now looking for a respectable withdrawal that won't result in lawsuits or other embarrassing repercussions.

They seem to be doing it with genuine goodwill and intention, to leave New Plymouth with a sizeable piece of its land restored so it may be driven past, played on even, without anxiety.

The world-wide boss of Dow, Jim Fitterling, promotes his company as one that cares about communities.

He appears to acknowledge that what happened in New Plymouth is an issue of global significance and he's putting his money (annual revenue $50 billion and declining) where his PR is – Dow will fix it.

How interesting that nearly all our national politicians apparently don't view the IWD problem as a matter of "national" significance. If they do, few will discuss it in public.

To give them the benefit of doubt, that may be a strategy to ensure Dow takes responsibility and pays for the near-decade of remediation we're hoping to see. Our pollies would hardly want Dow to think the government might step in.

Central government has such powers, despite what the main parties claim. For example, Minister of Energy and Resources Megan Woods recently threatened to "call in" another Taranaki situation and subject it to Wellingtonian inquiry.

I'm referring to a windmill-maker trying to get regional council consent to build an offshore field before the government gets its wind generating rules properly developed.

IWD's dioxin legacy is surely of national significance because a whole city is involved.

Long-ago-buried dioxin-filled drums lie underground in several parts of town other than around the boundaries of the Paritūtū factory's site, while a bit further out at Waireka there is a repository of dumped dioxin waste so big nobody is sure what to do with it.

Responsibility for ensuring that all this is finally sorted has landed on New Plymouth District Council, with Taranaki Regional Council and Taranaki iwi adding their expertise as monitors and technical and cultural advisers.

Driving much of it is New Plymouth Mayor Neil Holdom, whose quiet but determined two-year campaign is inspired by the thought of a toddler being able to play around safely in Paritūtū soil.

He's confident we'll get there, although accepts Dow's advice that it will take another seven to 10 years to discover how much dioxin there actually is and what to do with it.

He says Dow has come to the party, will pay for it, and has produced a plan that is as detailed and practicable as anyone could expect at this stage.

The Dow proposal is now on the regional council's website. It has six parts, the first of which – consulting with all parties to plan the way forward – is done.

Part two - investigating what former IWD staff and neighbours know, and drilling into various parts of the Paritūtū site to look for dioxin - has begun.

It's a persistent poison, taking up to 80 years to disappear naturally. Some scientists suspect it never does. Aside from dioxin-riddled Vietnam, there are 273 dioxin pollution "hotspots" in Germany, Poland, South Korea, South Africa, China and the Mediterranean alone.

Accelerated scientific experimentation with composting and plant uptake is exploring new ways to remedy this chemical plague. That will affect what happens in New Plymouth as the Dow plan reaches later stages.

Dow will eventually deserve to be acknowledged if it fulfils its Paritūtū commitment, and also fixes other dioxin pollution in North Taranaki.

Holdom can take a salute now, as can TRC chair Charlotte Littlewood, Taranaki iwis' Jacqui King, Te Pāti Māori's Debbie Ngarewa-Packer, long-time campaigner Andrew Gibbs and others, like investigative journalist Robin Martin and Taranaki Daily News editor Matt Rilkoff.

Our national politicians might have stayed clear to ensure Dow stumps up, and they certainly don't want dioxin to be an election issue. Benefit of the doubt? Let's see.