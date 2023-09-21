Christmas carols helped Taranaki musician find career inspiration

One-man band Graeme James of Oakura with some of the instruments he plays.

At 11, singing Snoopy’s Christmas with his dad and brother at a shopping mall was the last thing Graeme James wanted to do. Then he discovered buskers got paid.

Busking became a way of life a few years later, and helped him launch his career.

Now, after several years of touring and playing in Europe and the USA, and 10 years after he released his first album of covers with his own twist, James is back on tour around New Zealand and about to release a third covers album in his ‘Play one we all know!’ series.

James, who switched to using his middle name as a surname because he got sick of constantly spelling Crehan, grew up in Taranaki in a very musical family.

He learned the violin as a child and played in the New Plymouth Orchestra and in a family band, the Crehan Celtic Sound, with his mother Amanda, dad Tom and brother Jono, at events including New Plymouth’s festival of lights.

“We never hit the big time, but people genuinely enjoyed what we did, it was very formative for me to learn to perform,” he said.

“There’s no chance I’d be doing this if not for the sacrifices my parents made in time, tuition fees and long-suffering of their ears,” he said.

That busking session where they played Christmas songs for shoppers was a turning point, when he discovered how generous passersby could be, he said.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Graeme James, who learned violin as a child, launched his career busking.

After leaving high school, he went off to study teaching, then later, electrical engineering, but never finished them.

“I dropped out to become a busker.”

Then, as now, his dynamic live shows featured live looped electric violin, guitar, banjo, bass, piano, baritone ukulele, mandolin, accordion, harmonica, brass, drums and percussion.

Ten years ago, he released ‘Play one we all know!’ which was literally crowd-funded by money he earned busking.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Graeme James has recently returned to Taranaki with his wife and daughter after years living and touring in Europe and North America.

It went on to rack up over 20 million streams on Spotify and helped propel him forth into a successful musical career, which included several other albums.

James and his wife, Zoe Crehan, a singer in her own right, and their daughter Eva returned to Oakura, in Taranaki, about a year ago, after two years of living through Covid lockdowns.

Eva was born during the lockdown, meaning family members had to cancel visits, and work dried up.

”It was simultaneously wonderful and difficult at the time,” he said.

Eva is already learning to play the ukelele and loves to sing herself to sleep, so the family’s musical legacy is continuing.

James is planning to head back to Europe to tour next year.

But for now, he’s completing his tour with a gig at Butlers Reef in Oakura this Friday, and gigs at Taupo, Paekakariki and Hastings to round off the month.