Two favourites take an early lead in New Plymouth electorate candidates meeting

New Plymouth electorate candidates David MacLeod, Glen Bennett and Greg Robinson had a small crowd of 27 or so to impress at the Knox Church Hall in Waitara on Tuesday night.

Of the six people standing for the New Plymouth electorate just three showed up to Tuesday’s meet the candidates event and one of those was from a party no one had heard of.

Clashing with the first televised leader’s debate, attendance at the Waitara meeting at Knox Church Hall was down on previous events.

So far down there were probably more than a few people who observed the 39 fluorescent lights illuminating the hall outnumbered the attendees by 12.

Labour MP Glen Bennett’s supporters dominated the “crowd”, and though National’s David MacLeod observed his form two teacher was there, the man did not go easy on his former pupil, pressing him for answers on racist rhetoric and boot camps.

New Nation Party candidate Greg Robinson appeared to be another one without obvious supporters but he avoided the critical questioning meted out to MacLeod, mostly because few even knew there was a New Nation Party.

Robinson did not motivate many to alleviate their ignorance. Though pleasant and cheerful, his answers were so vague it was not always easy to connect it to the question.

The night belonged to Bennett and MacLeod.

Bennett, who surprised many with his victory over Jonathan Young in 2020, looked every bit the incumbent this time around.

His answers were notably louder than the other candidates and delivered with the easy confidence of a person comfortable in his role, and at a recently promoted 29 on the party list, more secure in his abilities.

MacLeod, who is an accomplished business leader and local government veteran but newbie to central government politics, was equally confident, albeit in a quieter way, his husky voice rarely rising above the sensible volume required for his sensible answers to reach the handful of attendees.

As the curly questions came through neither candidate shied away from grabbing the microphone to jump in and get on with an answer but it was a tougher audience for MacLeod, who had one “typical Nat can’t count” thrown at him after a slight fumble over figures.

Neither strayed too far from their party line though both had a deer in the headlights moment when the question of abortion was raised again, this time with the accusation of “murder” attached to those who supported a women’s right to choose.

Luckily convenor Andrew Larsen, who had raised it the first time, recognised the issue was coming close to derailing the meeting and ended it with an “agree to disagree”.

Aside from a five-minute stump speech each, the meeting was driven entirely by audience questions, which gave Bennett an obvious advantage.

But both candidates responded well and could have done even better if the organisers had relaxed the one-minute time limit ever so slightly, rather than embarrassing the candidates by cutting the microphone mid-sentence.

In a rare break from his party’s policies, MacLeod won a round of nodding approval following a question related to TSB’s departure from Opunake.

“I’m going to be courageous enough to talk about the TSB bank. I think it’s slowly losing its localness,” he said

And while Bennett’s answers invariably got his supporter’s applause, the loudest was probably for the 50 state homes built in New Plymouth over his term, and the 130 he said were coming in the next year.

Without some obvious blue supporters, the meeting lacked the balanced questioning that could have put pressure on both candidates, but their characters shone through. MacLeod; confident, committed and knowledgable, Bennett; likeable, caring and competent.

As with previous years, regardless of how many people are standing, it’s a two horse race between Labour and National and both candidates so far appear to have form to go the distance.