Taranaki writer awarded prestigious arts fellowship

Taranaki writer Mikaela Nyman has been awarded one of the University of Otago’s prestigious Arts Fellowships for 2024.

As the Robert Burns Fellow, Nyman will receive a stipend for between six months and one year and space at Otago’s Dunedin campus to pursue her creative projects.

During her fellowship, the poet, novelist and non-fiction writer said she planned to research and write her second novel, about a dysfunctional family with themes of peace, war and belonging.

She envisaged it would be more experimental than her first novel Sado (2020), a climate fiction set in Vanuatu.

“ [It] draws on my experience of enforced separation from my father and my native Åland Islands – autonomous and demilitarised, which are now under threat from Putin’s forces,” she said.

She was still finding it hard to believe she had been awarded the fellowship.

“It means I’m going to be able to focus on a year of writing in a nurturing environment – it’s a joy and a privilege, and an incredible validation for a writer.

“As writers and artists we all need to nurture our creativity, and we need to set aside time to immerse ourselves and experiment, take risks.”

Nyman also planned to collate and edit a collection of poetry by the late ni-Vanuatu writer and freedom fighter Mildred Sope.

Te Kete Aronui Division of Humanities Pro-Vice-Chancellor Jessica Palmer said it was “a privilege and a pleasure to be able to support artists through these fellowships, and to bring them into our university and wider community”.

Dr Simon Eastwood was named as the university’s Mozart Fellow, while the Frances Hodgkins Fellowship would be shared by collaborative duo Miranda Bellamy and Amanda Fauteux. Marcella Giesche was named the Caroline Plummer Fellow in Community Dance and Feana Tu’akoi, the Otago College of Education Creative New Zealand Children’s Writer in Residence.