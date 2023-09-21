What's on in Taranaki: September 22-30

A list of some of the events on in Taranaki over the next week or so.

Graeme James, Butlers Reef Oakura, Friday, September 22, 8.30pm

Internationally acclaimed indie folk artist Graeme James is back on the road to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the release “Play one we all know!” His first covers album was released in 2013, one year after jumping in the deep end and deciding to become a full time busker on the streets of New Zealand. Then as now, his dynamic live shows features live looped electric violin, guitar, banjo, bass, piano, baritone ukulele, mandolin, accordion, harmonica, brass, drums & percussion.

Table Singers Lunchtime Concert, Methodist Centre (Whiteley Memorial Church), Wednesday, September 27, 12.15pm

The next lunchtime concert features a newly formed a cappella group. This group will feature traditional folk music from central Europe and Georgia. Expect feasting and celebration songs with catchy tunes & rhythms with amazing harmonies that make your ears tingle. Toasting life and love and wishing years of happiness to all are vocalists Jean Hadfield O’Connell, Marie Hunneyball, Dominique Blatti, Laura Durville, Tony Hansen, and Julian Raphael. Koha appreciated.

Hāwera Genealogy Annual Book Fair, September 28-30

At new venue - 'Storage 4U Building' 48 Union St, Hāwera. From 9am to 7pm, Thursday and Friday, and 9am-5pm on Saturday. Books/large print $2, Children's 50c. Puzzles, records, DVDS etc. Eftpos not available.

Improv Salad, New Plymouth Little Theatre, Saturday, September 30, 7:30pm

Local comedy group Improv Salad are bringing their show to the stage at New Plymouth Little theatre. Playing games and scenes similar to TV's Whose Line is it Anyway?, the cast puts together playful & unscripted mischief for your viewing delight. It's all made up on the spot and the audience provides inspiration by offering suggestions for each scene. Tickets $20 from Eventfinda.

Kingsroy Gallery Exhibition, I think it’s on the shelf, till September 30, Wednesday to Saturday, 10am - 4pm

Winner of the Premier Award RT Nelson Sculpture Awards 2023, Anna Campbell has an exhibition at Kingsroy Gallery featuring ceramic still life works. Anna has been working on industrial style still life compositions based on the workshop space, a 400m2 military bunker housing both a foundry and a pottery. "I am trying to capture the chaos of a set of shelves in a functioning workshop as opposed to the carefully curated shelves that might line your living room.”

Keith Grinter exhibition - Glass and painting, Kina Artspace, till end of September, open 7 days

Kina presents Glass and Painting, a dynamic new body of work incorporating both painted and glass works by multi-disciplinary artist Keith Grinter. "My current painting series is inspired by Hector Berlioz’s Symphonie Fantastique. These are being painted on both blown glass and oil on canvas. The images are based on blind contour drawings made while walking.”

