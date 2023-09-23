Those funny things that happen when things go 'tong' at home

You don’t want to be around when tongs bite back.

Given the severe blows to our mental wellbeing we’re all enduring, this may be time for a bit of levity.

My reach into the mirth drawer is a bit risky, though, because it concerns a topic not associated with humour and good times – the emergency department.

Taranaki Base Hospital’s ED was called A&E in my days of reporting, but someone long since spotted the waste of words and shortened it to Emergency Department.

ED had reason to pause from its helter-skelter world of pain and remedies recently when it was visited by a friend of mine after an unusual misshap: she’d jammed her little finger in a pair of salad tongs.

You know the kind. They’re made of cheap, sharp metal and are closed for storage in the cutlery drawer by a sliding ring that moves away from the hinged end to pull the business ends together.

Anyway, she has a permanently bent little finger from some past accident and when she was putting the tongs away it got caught between the sliding ring and the hinge.

When she tried to extract it, she found it was stuck. Moving the sliding ring either way caused sharp pain. She put butter on but to no avail. To make matters worse, the more she tried, the more the finger began to swell.

There's more to butter than baking, you know.

She went to a neighbour, who applied margarine. No better than butter. Everything got greasier, but the finger wouldn’t budge.

She went to another neighbour, who went to his workshop to ponder his impressive collection of plyers and cutters and other instruments that might deal to the ever-recalcitrant tongs.

No luck. Every time he tried something there was a screech of pain. In the end, his wife suggested ED. Off they went, the patient feeling ridiculous with such an unusual attachment hanging off her hand.

Full and busy though it was, ED paused. There was great curiosity from both sides of the reception window. People – patients and medical staff – crowded around, offered solutions, scratched their heads.

At some point, there was banter, and finally a few laughs as most people sympathised and the tong-wearer half-heartedly accepted the humour of it all.

A doctor took charge of the rescue with great determination to find the right tool to apply. Small pliers became bigger ones until finally he emerged with a giant set of snippers, the kind coveted at Bunnings but hard to justify.

It was bolt cutters to the rescue so save Jim Tucker's friend from her situation where everything had gone tong.

Still no use, although they might have been ideal had the medics decided to amputate. They didn’t, of course, and finally the patient was taken down to the base hospital workshops where a volunteer, a retired architect, used a metal cutter to do the job.

All that set me thinking - ED must surely get other unusual cases. The hospital agreed that among its many presentations, there have indeed been more than a few “of interest”.

A relatively common presentation is people who have been reading late at night with a torch and get a moth fly into an ear.

“It’s an awful sensation to have a bug deep inside your ear buzzing around,” say medical staff. “To get it out, we have to pour in olive oil to drown the moth.”

A cat-owner once brought in his pet to be triaged in the middle of the night, causing inappropriately hysterical laughter at 4am.

Then there was the man who was chased and bitten by a seal. And someone who was pursued by a cow and injured himself jumping a fence.

There are dads who play with their kids’ Christmas presents and end up falling off skateboards or scooters, resulting in broken legs.

One dad was given a bow and arrow as a Christmas present and ended up presenting with an arrow through his leg.

And there was the patient who was concerned her hands had gone blue. It turned out to be stain from a plastic bag where the colour rubbed off. She was reassured, washed her hands, and went on her way.

Emergency is one of the busiest departments in the hospital, operating 24/7, on average seeing about 110 patients a day. On Mondays, it’s about 130.

And its getting busier. In the 12 months to August 31, they saw 37,212 people, compared to 35,345 the previous year. Life- threatening cases are up nearly 10%. A quarter are admitted to hospital.

Soon, casualty dramas will be enacted in the new hospital wing being built. Something to look forward to…sort of.