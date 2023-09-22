A picture of Taranaki history: A new school for Opunake

The kids came out to pose for the new school, built a year after a fire destoyed the old one.

Each week Puke Ariki Heritage Collections unearths one historic photo relevant to the current date.

This image was taken at the official opening of Opunake’s new school on 29 September 1920. There were speeches from visiting dignitaries and a banquet to celebrate. The old school had been destroyed by fire the year before.

Find this and other historic photographs from NPDC’s Puke Ariki Heritage Collections here: https://collection.pukeariki.com/objects