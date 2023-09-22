Public meeting to update on progress toward New Plymouth's Hindu temple

Raman Behl and Ashwani Kumar, are part of a committee raising money with the long term goal of building a permanent Hindu temple in New Plymouth.

A public meeting is to be held on Sunday to update the community on the progress toward building a Hindu temple in New Plymouth.

Temple committee member Ashwani Kumar said members had raised $32,000 since going public in December about their plan to find a permanent place of worship. It is estimated the project will cost up to $1 million.

The community has rented a garage area to use for their rituals and daily prayers in the meantime and has been hiring the clubrooms at Merrilands Domains for festival events.

About 1500 of Indian descent call Taranaki home, and the growing population is a key reason behind the renewed push to set up a temple.

Kumar said the public meeting would be held on Sunday at Merrilands School Hall, from 2pm.