Taranaki's first digger park opens its gates

Stan Chesswas is developing a former scrap metal recycling yard into the new digger park, and has many other ideas as well.

Stan Chesswas is a man with a head full of ideas, and one of them is about to come to fruition – opening a place where people who’ve dreamed of driving a digger can safely have a go.

Whether you’re five or decades older, there’s something about the idea of piloting a big powerful earthmoving machine that appeals to a lot of people, he said.

“I just know the grins – I had a young fella here one day, he said “thank you mister, this is all I ever wanted to do.”

He’s even showed some of his grandchildren how to drive one.

The digger park in Stratford is officially open for business from Monday, and he expects it to evolve for some time.

“We don't know if we’ll get 100 people or a few, but we’re happy to have a slow burn opening,” he said.

“I’ve been working on this idea for three or four years.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Chesswas still loves to drive a digger, even after many years.

The Stratford yard where he’s setting up the new venture used to be a small family-owned scrap metal recycling business, which closed after about 50 years.

Chesswas bought it about two years ago, and has been in there most days since, clearing it out, renovating the buildings, and seeing possibilities from every angle.

“Someone once told me I have a restless mind – I’ll take that,” he said.

The yard is quite cluttered, in an arty, weathered way that is a photographer’s delight.

Some of the leftover scrap metal is piled on one side, and Chesswas has brought in an assortment of machinery and vehicles.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The yard still has some scrap metal from its past awaiting collection.

He has an eye for a bargain, and a plan for most of the purchases.

A food caravan parked outside the shed will eventually be a spot to grab a coffee, he said.

When he took the yard over, the main shed had one small barred window and a dirt floor.

Months on, new windows and sliding doors, a concrete floor and wall lining and insulation have transformed it into a light space with a welcoming atmosphere.

Outside, there is a covered area where people will be able to watch the diggers from a safe distance.

“I want it to be a place where people come and hang out, and do whatever. It would make a beaut wedding venue.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Chesswas with one of the diggers that customers will be able to try driving.

Other ideas he has on the boil include hosting celebrations like birthdays, and corporate groups, and setting up a “ride and rest” facility where motorcyclists travelling through Taranaki can stay and socialise.

“It’s a bit vague, a massive guesstimate. But you can’t see it not working.”

Chesswas gets the fascination with big machines. He drove his first bulldozer when he was 8 years old.

“I’d sit on the side with Dad, that was when I got hooked on dirt.”

He was a contractor for many years, working on farms and contracting for companies here and in Australia.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff A little blue digger waits for customers to come and drive it.

Driving a digger takes real skill and intense concentration, he said.

“They’re damn good fun, they move in all directions, and you can see what you've done, especially if you dig up a water pipe,” he laughs.

He used to compete in competitions where drivers attempt delicate tasks such as painting with a brush attached to the digger bucket, pouring water into a jug, lifting an egg with a spoon.

As well as providing entertainment, he’s hoping the digger park can help people into work by giving them a chance to learn some basic skills.

Getting the initial experience to become a digger operator can be challenging, he said.

“If you want a job, and you can get in the seat here, you can find out if you have a feel for it.

“Within five minutes you know if it's for you, I’ve had people come in keen, and they last five minutes. It's a massive skill.”

He bought his first digger in 1982, and has been teaching other people how to drive them since the 1990s.

His business, Tasman Training, delivers licence endorsement training for operating forklifts, wheels, tracks and rollers, and handling dangerous goods.

He’s also a safety training consultant and member of the NZ Safety Council, and has put a lot of time into the safety aspects of the digger park.

Initially, there will be two diggers for customers to drive, a small blue one and a bigger yellow one.

With one-on-one supervision and instruction, a walkie-talkie to communicate while they’re in the cab, and a remote-controlled “kill switch”, he ensures customers will be safe while they try out their earth-moving dream.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff A dirt pile ready for customers to have a go at moving it.

An inviting pile of dirt sits ready in the centre of the yard, and each digger will have a tip truck handy to load it into.

Initially at least, the park will be open from 10am to 6pm.

Chesswas is 66 and has 13 grandchildren. He rides motorbikes, both on and off-road (he owns several) and has two Corvettes he’s doing up.

“I’ve ended up on a pension, I should be putting myself in retirement, but I’m not, I have a lot of fun still to have,” he said.

He knows of only one other digger park in New Zealand, in Invercargill, and he visited some similar facilities in England, before Covid.

“If we can get it to roll without going broke, it will be pretty cool,” he said.