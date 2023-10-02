Staff kept busy at Waverley's brand new Four Square

Former owner operator of Four Square Waverley, Owen Savage, centre left, cuts the ribbon of the new building, watched by current owner operator Steve and Rosalie Dowman, right, and their son Danny.

Waverley residents are making the most of a new Four Square supermarket which opened in the town last week.

The new 432sqm store has been built beside the old 267m³ building that owner-operators Steve and Rosalie Dowman have run for nearly eight years.

The new supermarket has been so busy, they may need to add more people to their staff of 16, Dowman said.

“Last week we were so busy, we struggled to keep up with filling the store. That can only be good for the town, getting people into work.”

The new building had the bakery in the front of the shop and barista-made coffee, hot chicken and chips, pies, real fruit ice cream as well as groceries.

As well as the convenience of shopping locally, the cost of fuel meant the new shop was saving customers money as well as time, he said.

“If you work it out, it's a 100km round trip to Whanganui and about 90km to Hāwera, and with petrol at $3 litre, that's $30 for a trip to town.”

And at least one customer had already discovered the new aisles were wide enough to navigate in a mobility scooter.

The old shop, built in 1934, was being demolished to make way for a car park, he said.

“The extra parking is probably the change I’m most excited about, but Four Square is all about community, superior service and a deep-rooted community mindset. It’s what sets us apart and gives us an advantage.”

Supplied The new store is across the road from a bronze statue of Waverley’s hero racehorse Kiwi, which was unveiled on September 11.

The Waverley store was one of the busiest Four Squares in the North Island – no small feat for a town with a population of 800.

”We put a lot of work into the old store, but we’d outgrown it,” he said.

The new store was much nicer for staff to work in.

He was hopeful the development would give the town a boost and encourage more businesses and people to move in.

About 25% of customers were people travelling through, with the rest being locals, he said.

“We’ve seen our customer base grow to over 5000 weekly visitors.”