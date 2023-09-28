Drop-in centre opens to provide mental health support in Stratford

Nigel and Donna Scott and Gary Anderson, with his dog Kairo, are thrilled they now have a venue to open a Taranaki RATS drop-in centre in Stratford.

A new drop-in centre is opening in Stratford on Friday for people seeking mental health support or a listening ear.

Members of Taranaki RATS (Riders Against Teenage Suicide) had wanted a base in the town for some time, so getting offered a building on Regan St was a dream come true, RATS member Donna Scott said.

A couple who wanted to remain anonymous gave a donation that enabled them to sign up for the new premises.

In the centre, people will find someone with a listening ear and time to chat over a hot cuppa, and if need be, can be referred to other professionals for help.

It is open to people of any age, not just teens. Often, they help people who are supporting a friend or family member through mental health struggles.

They were keen to open the venue during September, which is Mental Health Awareness month, she said.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Kairo, 13, recently spent six weeks travelling on a motorbike in the South Island with owner Gary Anderson.

The first drop-in session is this Friday, between 2pm and 6pm, at 103 Regan St, Stratford.

It will initially be open one day a week, but it was hoped more days could be added as demand grew.

The Taranaki branch of RATS, many of whom also ride motorbikes, has been going about five years. They collaborate with other organisations who work in mental health support.

Its members were rapt to see the country’s teenage suicide rate beginning to drop, as young people were more open to talking about mental health, Taranaki RATS chair Nigel Scott said.

“It’s getting out there now, they’re talking about it.”

Trustee Gary Anderson said he recently spoke with a mother whose son had been accompanied to see a counsellor by two friends who he had opened up to.

“His mates took him to see a counsellor, hats off to them for doing it together.”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/STUFF IN this video filmed in April, Gary Anderson, with his dog Kairo, talks about his tour of the South Island for six weeks, raising money for Taranaki R.A.T.S (Riders Against Teenage Suicide).

Anderson and his border collie Kairo, have done several motorcycle tours to raise money and awareness.

He said it was important for communities to talk openly about dealing with mental health issues.

“You need to get it out there, talk about it, then someone who is at risk is more likely to come forward.”

A fundraising motorbike show “Show and Ride” is being held at 64 Miranda St, Stratford, on October 22.