New Plymouth meet the candidates event at city's Civic Centre

David MacLeod and Glen Bennett will be back on stage on Thursday at the Positive Ageing NP, Grey Power and Age Concern Taranaki Meet the Candidates event in New Plymouth. Greg Robinson, far right, of the New Nation Party is unable to attend.

All candidates standing in the New Plymouth electorate have been invited to an election forum at the Civic Centre on Thursday afternoon.

Traditionally one of the most well attended candidate forums, the Positive Ageing NP, Grey Power and Age Concern Taranaki organised event starts at 2pm.

The meeting is open to all, but Positive Aging Trust chairman Lance Girling-Butcher said it was aimed at questions and issues of interest to older residents.

The six New Plymouth candidates invited include Glen Bennett, Labour, Bruce McGechan for ACT NZ, David MacLeod for National, Greg Robinson of the New Nation Party, Hamish Watkins of the Animal Justice Party and Warren Willetts from NZ Loyal.

Debbie Ngarewa-Packer of Te Pati Maori has also been invited as New Plymouth is part of her electorate.

So far, Robinson is the only candidate to forward an apology for being unable to attend.

Tea and coffee will be provided after the forum. This will also be an opportunity for prospective voters to mingle with candidates after the meeting.

Positive Ageing NP, Grey Power and Age Concern Taranaki Meet the Candidates, New Plymouth District Council chambers, Thursday, September 28, doors open 1pm, meeting starts 2pm.