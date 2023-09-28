ACT party leader packs house at New Plymouth public meeting

ACT party leader David Seymour was the only speaker invited to address the ACT party public meeting in New Plymouth.

New Plymouth is traditionally a battleground of the two big parties but it is minor party leader David Seymour who has drawn the biggest single crowd in the campaign so far.

The ACT party boss flew into New Plymouth on Tuesday in his party’s temporarily donated Cessna Caravan plane and, thanks to a cross wind, had the experience of landing at the airport’s grass runway.

Following a brief tour of the city’s CBD and visits to businesses, he got onto the main event – a packed public meeting at the Plymouth International.

By 6.30pm there were no car parks left at the hotel and at least 300 people waiting for Seymour to get started. And once he did it was 46 minutes before he stopped, albeit only to ask for questions to start him up again.

His pitch for making New Zealand both a “first world” country and an “island paradise”, largely by lifting productivity and cutting red tape, found a willing audience.

And though he commented on the diversity of that audience the next day, the meeting appeared a largely Pakeha affair, where a 47-year-old journalist might believe themselves at the younger end of the attendees.

Seymour’s positioning of his party as the one to end co-governance and push back on “revisionist” interpretations of the Treaty of Waitangi might have influenced the diversity on show.

ACT’s policies of support for offshore oil and gas exploration, a three-year moratorium on raising the minimum wage and aligning New Zealand’s carbon emissions goals with that of its major trading partners may have had something to do with the older crowd.

Though ACT has a candidate for the New Plymouth electorate, Bruce McGechan did none of the talking at the meeting, nor at the more intimate Chamber of Commerce breakfast the next day.

It was Seymour all the way, in line with his push for the party vote that could see ACT in a position to form a coalition with National, and possibly New Zealand First.

On Tuesday, Stuff’s Rolling Poll, which is tracking multiple reputable polls as the election looms, had ACT on 11.6%, which would see Seymour’s party retain their 10 seats in Parliament.

His promise to voters in New Plymouth was ACT would ensure “real change” and as a coalition partner with National make sure that Government policies were not just a continuation of Labour’s.

Those in attendance liked what they heard, and largely responded positively to questions about whether it cost too much to live, was too hard to do business and whether local government red tape was strangling development.

Seymour’s audience would have benefited from having his confident answers to everything from mental health, to vaping, to pollution and how the Treaty of Waitangi should be interpreted, checked by an opposition candidate. But it was not to be.

This was Seymour's audience to tell whatever he pleased, so much so that whether he muddled his words or not when he said ACT wanted to “put wrong the rights of the past” in dealing with Treaty issues went by unchallenged.

Seymour’s 46-minute discourse on what was wrong with the country and how it could be fixed, did benefit from a succinct (for Seymour) and crowd-pleasing answer to what standards Taranaki voters could hold ACT to if they gave him their party vote.

ACT would move toward less wasted government spending, less red tape and regulation, higher educational outcomes, a focus on victims of crime away from offenders, and a “healthy honest debate” about the role of the Treaty of Waitangi in New Zealand, he said.

“Now can I guarantee exactly how a coalition goes,” he asked.

“No, nobody can because you’re ultimately beholden to other people. But I suspect that if we can come back in three years and say look, we’ve been in Government for three years and things are closer to those ideals than they would have been without you voting ACT, I suspect you’ll trust us with your vote again.”