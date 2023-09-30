The Taranaki rural voters looking for a new direction

Taranaki's dairy industry contributed $976 million to the region’s GDP in the year to March 2023, but farmers are feeling squeezed by new regulations.

It was largely without precedent. In 2020, a red wave swept through New Zealand’s rural areas turning many former staunchly blue electorates into new Labour seats.

Three years later, the red tide that rose out of the cities and into the countryside looks to be on its way out.

Farmers say they are fed up, incensed by a slew of new legislation designed to improve the sector’s environmental performance and international reputation that many claim is driving them to the wall.

Compounding the stress are the hikes in interest rates, farm costs and inflation, which have been hitting them just as hard as it has the nation’s businesses and households.

Taranaki Federated Farmers president Mark Hooper says he’s hearing a really strong desire amongst rural communities to see significant change in the political environment.​

Farmers are unhappy about the speed and direction of environmental policies, he says. For a start there’s the primary sector climate action partnership He Waka Eke Noa, which will see them pay for the methane belched by cattle and sheep from 2025, and the national policy statement for freshwater, which aims to improve water quality.

“Everyone wants to see political change, but even if we have a change of Government, there is still anxiety about who makes up the next Government, and some of this legislation is quite challenging to unwind, it will depend on how strong their mandate is,” he says.

“A lot of rural voters are favouring ACT over the National Party. They’ve been more stand-up and push-back over some of this legislation.”

Hooper says the new legislation contains some rules that are unworkable, and a one-size-fits-all approach that has eroded some of the historical goodwill between rural communities and the Taranaki Regional Council, which has to enforce the new water rules.

The changes come against a backdrop of two drops in Fonterra’s forecast farm gate milk payout, and a slump in whole milk prices amid lacklustre demand from China, with whole milk powder prices sitting at 25% below the same time last year.

And the costs of feed and grazing, fuel and fertiliser paid by dairy farmers rose an average 13% in the past two seasons, according to data released in June by DairyNZ.

A May report by Beef and Lamb NZ shows on-farm costs for sheep and beef farmers rose by 16.3% to March 2023, 10% higher than the consumer price index and the highest it had been since 1981.

Farmer confidence hit a 14-year low in the organisation’s latest national survey in July, and Hooper says the drop in the payout and dairy auction prices since then has added to the decline.​

The environmental changes are top of mind for Barbara Kuriger, MP for Taranaki-King Country, who has just completed her third term.

“I’ve seen farmers strangled in red tape, regulations coming from all angles.”

She would like to see regulations handled on a catchment by catchment basis, with the management sitting with regional councils, and solutions found locally, rather than dictated from Wellington.

“They know an area best. Wellington does not have the best grasp to drive regulations with all the regional differences.”

And she would like to see the environmental work slowed down.

“We still have to meet our climate obligations, but we don't have any way to reduce methane. We have to find solutions before we start regulating farmers.”

Although they hear the pain in rural communities, both the region’s Labour MPs are urging farmers to take a wider view of what the changes look to achieve.

“I acknowledge how hard it’s been, I hear the frustration of farmers, that we are pushing them really hard,” New Plymouth MP Glen Bennett says.

“I understand for farmers it may feel like we’re at them, but our long-term view is how we work together so we lead the world in green farming.

“We have to keep pushing, we have to keep that value for us to be competitive, for us to sell huge quantities of green products to the world, which will bring in the biggest return for us as a country.”

Since 2017, the income from farm exports has gone up by 39%, he says.

“Last year we did over $51 billion in agricultural exports. Yes, at the farm gate, on the farm, it's hard, they feel like they are being targeted, but if you lift your gaze you can see the big picture – 39%.”

The current Government has negotiated four new free trade agreements and renegotiated and upgraded three existing ones, he said.

“These free trade agreements really matter around getting exports into international markets.”

Another “big picture” aspect is the pressing need to take action to help mitigate climate issues.

“You look at what happened in Tairāwhiti during the cyclones and in Queenstown with the flooding last week, we have to respond,” he says.

Labour MP for Whanganui, Steph Lewis, who has also just completed her first term, says many of the issues affecting voters are outside the Government’s control – for example, the war in Ukraine is impacting fuel prices, which impacts almost everything else.

“People just want to know that we give a damn right now, people are struggling. Times are challenging for everyone right now. I hear a lot about the changes, at the same time, I'm hearing from farmers who say a lot of what we’re asking is what they should already be doing.

“If we don't address climate change, food and fibre producers will be the ones that continue to get hit by severe weather events, drought, mini-tornadoes and floods. It has to be a team effort, and we as individuals have to play a part.”

Free trade markets in the UK and EU are demanding traceability from gate to plate, and there is a huge focus on sustainability, particularly in the EU, she says.

“Consumers want proof of what farmers are doing for their animals. If we are going to remain competitive we can't afford to take our foot off the gas pedal.”

South Taranaki dairy farmer Donna Cram says farmers are feeling tired and angry, and feel as if they have lost control of their businesses.

“It's not easy to run a business when the goalposts are changing all the time, and some of the goalposts don’t make sense.

“What we need from a government is the ability to run our businesses in a more stable environment, and with regulations that are really well-thought-out and based on outcomes not process.”

Cram is Fonterra’s Taranaki Dairywoman of the year for 2023 and, with her husband Phillip, has won environmental awards for the riparian planting and other work they’re doing on their farm at Awatuna.

She was instrumental in setting up the Taranaki Catchment Communities and favours local decision-making and consultation over national rules.

“If you take people on a journey of learning, it's a far more positive experience than pushing them with legislation,” she said.

What can be achieved on a voluntary basis is demonstrated by the region’s success in riparian planting, achieved by collaboration and encouragement from the Taranaki Regional Council.

“When support was put in place and easy access to plants at cost, people could get on board, people learnt along the way, we learnt together and over time, and it was done in an affordable way.”

Correction: In an earlier version of this story the value of agricultural exports last year was incorrectly reported. It has been corrected to “over $51 billion”. Corrected 8.15am, Saturday, September 30, 2023.