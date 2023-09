While it may have once been an industrial area, the seaside streets of Nobs Line and Hamblyn St are now home to some of New Pymouth’s most exclusive homes.

People had long been fascinated by the magnetic qualities of Taranaki’s black sand. In September 1876, Edward Metcalf Smith successfully produced several tons of metal at Te Henui smelter, pictured here on the corner of Hamblyn Street and Nobs Line.

