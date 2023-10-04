A Pukekura Park Fernery fall that's a warning to all

Ann Smith said the fall at Pukekura Park’s Fernery has left her in pain and immobile for weeks.

A New Plymouth woman is warning visitors to New Plymouth’s Fernery in Pukekura Park to keep their eyes on their feet - not the ferns - after a horror fall left her bloodied, bruised and facing months of recuperation.

Last month, Ann Smith tripped walking up the stairs through one of the tunnels in the popular Fernery display houses and immediately knew she was in serious trouble.

“I was shouting out ‘no, no, no’ because I could tell something bad was happening or about to happen,” she said.

What happened left the stairs looking like a murder scene, Harry Smith, her husband of 61 years, said.

“I saw her fall. It was worse than expected because I ran forward to help her and she said ‘don’t help me up’. I started rolling up her trousers and her skin was rolling up with her pants.”

Ann can’t remember much about the fall. She can’t remember what she tripped on, or if she was holding the handrail.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Smith was injured after tripping and scraping her shin down the yellow bull nosing on the stairs in the Fernery.

But she does remember the tunnel was wet because it had recently been hosed down, and she keenly remembers what caused her injury.

Despite wearing jeans the skin on her left shin was degloved after scraping down the yellow bull nosing safety edge on the steps, put there to prevent people slipping in the dim, damp tunnels.

“I don’t want to be too dramatic,” said Harry. “But the paramedic looked at it and said he could see the bone.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Usually active, Smith said she has rarely left the house except to get treatment since she fell in early September.

On Friday it will be four weeks since the accident and the usually active retiree said she hasn’t been able to leave the house, forcing her to cancel a trip to support her daughter’s new business in Christchurch and further delay the couple’s celebration of their 61st wedding anniversary.

The injuries she suffered have left her in constant pain and anxiety over whether her leg will heal. Ann said she did not expect to be mobile until after Christmas.

“We just want people to know to take care. We don't want to see this happening to anyone else,” she said.

The couple said New Plymouth District Council chief executive Gareth Green had responded to them personally over the incident.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The tunnels where Smith’s fall took place.

He offered his sympathies and said a safety review would be undertaken, as well as a review of cleaning schedules, to see what could be done to reduce the risk.

On Monday, a council spokesperson said the recommendations of the review had been “actioned” and the face of the stairs had been plastered where deterioration had increased the chance of tripping.

While Green said it was recommended to use the handrails to prevent trips, slips and falls, Harry said the handrail had been wet and slippery when Ann fell, as the tunnel had recently been hosed down.