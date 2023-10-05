Finalists for Ronald Hugh Morrieson Literary Awards announced

Ronald Hugh Morrieson wrote four novels about life in South Taranaki and the Lysaght-Watt Trust Ronald Hugh Morrieson Literary Awards honour his contribution to the arts.

The finalists in the writing competition held in honour of revered South Taranaki novelist Ronald Hugh Morrieson have been announced.

The annual Lysaght-Watt Trust Ronald Hugh Morrieson Literary Awards received 181 entries across five categories, Poetry (Open and Secondary School), Short Story (Open and Secondary School) and the True Story – Research Article (Secondary School only).

Taranaki poet and writer Mikaela Nyman, who judged the poetry categories, had one of the busier jobs of the three judges with more than 100 entries to assess.

“With 119 of the entries being poems, and the poetry workshops fully subscribed, it is fair to say that poetry is alive and well in Taranaki,” she said.

Taranaki Daily News editor Matt Rilkoff, who judged the research section, said the quality of entries in the True Story category was outstanding.

“Entries in the 2023 True Story section were uniformly assured, imaginative and expertly structured. Great entries this year. Technically well above any other year.”

Writer and novelist Emma Hislop was the judge of the short story section this year, a section she has placed highly in previously.

“The stories in both categories were highly entertaining and covered a range of topics,” she said.

Finalists in all categories are Aria Brophy, Lauren Kalin, Bethany Gyde, Maakare Edwards, Bruce Finer, Maria Taylor, Catherine Hurley, Oliver Marsh, Christine Cameron, Pip Harrison, Dave Lee, Shaneya Patel, Ella Butterworth, Stacey Lodge, For my Wairua (Non de plume), Willow Noir, Graeme Woller, Zoe Kruse and James O’Sullivan.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Novellist Airana Ngarewa won the open short story and poetry sections in 2022.

Patea writer Airana Ngarewa, who published his first novel The Bone Tree earlier this year, was the big winner at the awards in 2022.

The teacher took out both the open short story section with A casket made of flax and the open section of the poetry competition with Poi E Won’t Break Your Heart.

Morrieson, who died in 1972, is recognised as one of New Zealand’s pre-eminent authors. The Hāwera writer wrote four novels – The Scarecrow (1963), Came a Hot Friday (1964), Predicament (1975) and Pallet on the Floor (1976), the latter two published posthumously.

All have been adapted for the cinema, making him the only New Zealand writer to have acquired this achievement.

The awards ceremony will be held at the TSB Hub in Hāwera on Thursday, October 26.

Judges will comment on their respective categories and highlight the works that won them over. Doors open at 6.45pm and the awards will begin at 7pm.

RSVP before Tuesday, October 17 with numbers attending to entries@stdc.govt.nz.