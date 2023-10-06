A picture of Taranaki history: The pioneering merchant Chau Tseung

Buried at New Plymouth’s Te Henui Cemetery, Chew Chong (Chau Tseung), was a well known and well respected merchant, whose ancestors continue to live in Taranaki.

Each week Puke Ariki Heritage Collections unearths one historic photo relevant to the current date.

Famous merchant and dairy pioneer Chew Chong (Chau Tseung), pictured here with his family, died on 7 October 1920.

Chew arrived in Taranaki in the 1870s and began exporting fungus as well as importing Chinese goods to sell in his stores.

Find this and other historic photographs from NPDC’s Puke Ariki Heritage Collections here: https://collection.pukeariki.com/objects/34097/chew-chong-family