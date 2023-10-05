Non-contact version of American Football makes it to Taranaki

Flag football, a non-contact version of American Football, has come to New Plymouth.

COMMUNITY SPORT: A new non-contact sport has been introduced in Taranaki with ambitious plans for its future.

Flag football, a social, explosive and non-contact version of American football, has been started in Taranaki by Brooke Weck, after seeing success in the sport when he and his family were in Tauranga.

With 10 players per side, it’s a shorter and simpler version of the contact format, which has a strong following in New Zealand.

Weck was a member of the Tauranga City Tridents American Football Club for three years and attended the annual national tournament in Auckland.

When he relocated back to Taranaki earlier this year, he saw an opportunity to set up a local league and is now the club manager and assistant coach.

“Playing this game and being part of this particular environment has been so enjoyable for me,” he said. “So, I figured it was worth a shot trying to get a club up and running in Taranaki.”

With a passion for the sport, the former premier rugby player said there has been a “good swell” of interest after hosting several musters attracting younger players.

While the club wants to cater for all ages, it also wants to provide a pathway for talented players to have an opportunity to represent New Zealand on the international stage.

“To do that, we need senior men and women to show up as it really is a sport for all.”

That determination starts by building a welcoming, family-friendly atmosphere first but it also wants to develop a competitive environment to perform nationally.

And it has the resources ready to do that. The club has been blessed by having New Zealand high performance coach Eddy Taylo involved locally.

“He has amazing talent and has spent time playing college football in the USA which gives us a wealth of experience in the senior coaching team.”

He hopes to enter at least one senior team in the nationals held in March 2024, with desire to enter a masters, women’s and colts sides too.

Developing junior programmes to create pathways is also on the cards.

After the knocks of premier rugby, Weck said this sport provides the competitiveness of sport while remaining active and developing new skills.

“I love rugby forever but didn’t want to put my body through it any longer,” Weck said, who played rugby in Taranaki, Dunedin, Wellington, Auckland, London and Calgary.

“Flag as been an absolute game changer in getting back on the field and enjoying a good level of competition.”

The group runs open trainings followed by games on Sunday afternoons from 1pm at Merrilands Domain.

- This content has been brought to you by Sport News Taranaki.