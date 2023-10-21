Royal (Enfield) visit planned for Whangamomona

There are 68 riders from the NZ Royal Enfield Ownerâs Register expected for a weekend rally at Whangamomona on November 3-5.

An influx of Royal Enfield motorbike riders from all around New Zealand will roar into Taranaki in the first weekend of November.

There are 68 riders expected, the biggest event the NZ Royal Enfield Owner’s Register has ever had in its 26-year history, organiser Mark Bellringer said.

“Riders are coming from as far as north of Whangarei and south of Christchurch.”

The riders would all be headquartered at Whangamomona for the weekend, with a big ride planned on Saturday that would take them to New Plymouth and back along a lot of interesting back roads, including a couple of tunnels, he said.

The weekend would include plenty of time to socialise over meals at the Whangamomona pub and a barbecue at the camping ground.

“We have booked out the whole of Whangamomona for the weekend,” he said.

Anyone interested in looking at all the bikes will be able to find them at the Backyard Cafe for lunch on Saturday, November 4, or look out for the group on its rides.

The register organises two big rallies each year for members.

Royal Enfield motorbikes were the longest-running continuously manufactured bikes in the world, with production starting in Redditch, England in 19910, and continuing on in India from the 1950s.