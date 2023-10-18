Legal manoeuvre to stop land acquisition for Mt Messenger bypass dismissed

Tony and Debbie Pascoe have been fighting for years to stop the compulsory acquisition of their land for the Mt Messenger bypass project at Mangapēpeke Valley. (File photo)

A move by the owners of a North Taranaki farm to have a compulsory acquisition order for their farm thrown out on a technicality has been dismissed by a High Court judge.

In 2021, Tony and Debbie Pascoe were served notice that 11.1ha of their land was to be acquired by the Government as part of the $280 million Mt Messenger bypass project.

The pair have been fighting for years to stop the project, through various legal avenues.

This includes seeking judicial review in the High Court at New Plymouth of several decisions made by the minister for land information and Land Information New Zealand (Linz).

At a hearing on October 2, part of the proceedings dealt with a discrete issue that both parties wished to have determined on a preliminary basis.

This involved a request for a judicial review of the delegation authority that allowed the minister for land information, who was responsible for Linz, to hand the task of compulsorily acquiring land to the public service department’s chief executive.

The Linz chief executive then further delegated the authority to his deputy, who sub-delegated to others within the department, one of whom started the process with the Pascoes in 2020 to acquire their land by serving them with a “notice of desire”.

The application for judicial review stated that the Pascoes were concerned the initial delegation from the minister to the Linz chief executive was unlawful, and therefore those who were further delegated the responsibility to acquire the land did not have the legal power to do so.

At the heart of the matter was whether the instrument – the documents used to legally delegate the acquisition power – correctly referred to the statutory provision enabling the delegation, namely section 28 of the State Sector Act.

Although s28 was referred to in what the Pascoes described as the “preamble” of the documents, it was not referred to in the “operative” paragraph.

Linz’s chief legal adviser said the failure to refer to s28 a second time was an oversight, potentially caused when the text was copied and pasted from the last saved version of the documents.

It was argued that because the documents did correctly identify s28 as the empowering provision, the fact that a second reference was incorrectly omitted did not affect its validity.

Justice Andru Isac​, in a written judgment released on October 10, found the central issue was a drafting error not affecting the meaning or intent of the instrument, and the request for a judicial review was dismissed.

He also found the minister should be entitled to costs, and he strongly encouraged parties to resolve the issue by agreement.

“Given that cost consequences should be expeditious and predictable … I would be minded to grant cost on any costs application against the unsuccessful party,” the judgment stated.

At the October hearing, the Pascoes had filed a memorandum that Justice Isac should recuse himself from hearing their application.

Broadly, their opposition was on the grounds that he had acted for the minister for land information between 2017 and 2020, provided advice to Linz on at least two other matters during the relevant period, and that in his capacity as counsel he had worked with Linz’s chief legal adviser, who had provided an affidavit in opposition to the application for review.

The Pascoes argued he was unlikely to rule against a former client or against advice he had provided to the minister.

Justice Isac ruled that after considering the issues raised by the Pascoes with reference to the 2017 High Court Recusal Guidelines, he was not satisfied it was necessary, or appropriate, to recuse himself as judge.