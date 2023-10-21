Dogs with jobs: Mastering the muster at Mangamingi

Huntaway Juno gets a pat for a job well done from the boss, Brad Bielski.

Juno, Austin, Belle, Xena, Ford, Joop and Squire are all super keen to help when there are sheep to be shifted.

They’re farmer Brad Bielski’s enthusiastic dog team, skilled huntaways and heading dogs that make it possible for him to farm the steep Eastern Taranaki hills.

As well as the six dogs who do most of the work, he’s got youngsters in training and Oscar, an old dog now retired, who still loves to ride along in a trailer behind the quad bike.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Austin the heading dog knows his job inside and out.

Bielski and his wife Jo and their three children run a total of around 325 cattle, 2800 ewes and 1000 hoggets on their 464ha home farm and another 320ha farm up the road.

It would not be possible without the working dogs, he said.

“You can't send people up those hills to get the stock, and they're not going to come down unless you have a dog behind them. Dogs are essential on hill country.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Juno rounds up a mob of ewes and lambs following whistled commands from Bielski.

The two types of dog have different jobs – a huntaway’s noisy bark shifts sheep through the yards and pushes them down off hills, whereas the heading dog is silent, as it gathers a mob and “pulls” it towards the farmer.

Young pups start their training on a rope, learning how to lead, come when called and stop when they're asked, before they get to try working stock.

Building a good bond with the dogs, patience and practice helps them learn their craft, to obey whistles directing them left and right, back and forward, instantly and how to not rush the sheep.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Brad Bielski sometimes ferries his dog team in a trailer behind his quad bike.

“It’s just time and teaching them to be obedient, it's all about consistency and discipline. If you say stop, it means stop,” he said.

“If you’ve got 1500 ewes coming down a hill, and they come to a gateway and the dog won’t stop, it can turn bad pretty quickly, you can get a smother or crash through fences, it can be a disaster.”

Luckily for Bielski, he gets to mix his work and his sport.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Juno, waiting for the command.

He’s a keen dog trialist and has just had his best season in a long time, finishing with three wins with one of his huntaways and winning the top Taranaki huntaway title with another.

He adds interest to his day-to-day work on the farm by mixing in some training sessions when time allows. He’ll use a youngster for an easy run along a nice ridge, and start a young huntaway in the sheep yards.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Austin the heading dog works from a distance to keep the sheep calm.

Next year, he’s helping the Eltham Takau Dog Trials Club, which has its headquarters on his farm, host the national dog trials in May, which will bring hundreds of dogs and competitors to central Taranaki.

“It’s a great sport to be involved in because we need our dogs anyway, and it helps refine these dogs, it gets them crisp, accurate, it really does help at work,” Bielski said.

“And I do it because I like competing, and a good catchup with mates.”